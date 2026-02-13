Strong Winds, Blowing Dust Forecast From Sunday: Qatar Meteorology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Fresh to strong winds are expected to affect the country on Sunday and Monday, February 15 and 16, 2026, according to the latest forecast issued by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The department said the northwesterly winds may lead to blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas.

QMD added that a marine warning will be in effect during this period.