EU: Chinese Duties On European Dairy Products Unjustified


2026-02-13 09:10:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Friday that the tariffs imposed by China on certain European dairy products are "unjustified," after Beijing announced duties of up to 11.7 percent for a period of five years.
EU trade spokesman Olof Gill told reporters at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels that "these measures are unwarranted and unjustified," adding: "We do acknowledge that these duties in the final determination are substantially lower than those proposed at the provisional stage". (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

