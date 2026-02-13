403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU: Chinese Duties On European Dairy Products Unjustified
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Friday that the tariffs imposed by China on certain European dairy products are "unjustified," after Beijing announced duties of up to 11.7 percent for a period of five years.
EU trade spokesman Olof Gill told reporters at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels that "these measures are unwarranted and unjustified," adding: "We do acknowledge that these duties in the final determination are substantially lower than those proposed at the provisional stage". (end)
arn
EU trade spokesman Olof Gill told reporters at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels that "these measures are unwarranted and unjustified," adding: "We do acknowledge that these duties in the final determination are substantially lower than those proposed at the provisional stage". (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment