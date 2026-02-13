Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BNP Wins Majority In Bangladesh Polls


2026-02-13 09:10:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) under Tarique Rahman on Friday secured majority winning 209 parliamentary seats in the national elections.
The Dhaka Tribune reported quoting Election Commission of Bangladesh that the BNP led by former Prime Minister Khalida Zia's son Tarique Rahman won 209 seats, while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 as the Election Commission disclosed unofficial election result of 297 constituencies.
EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed revealed that the average voter turnout was 59.44 percent in 297 constituencies, while the average voter turnout is 60.26 percent in 299 constituencies. Results of Chittagong-2 and 4 constituencies has been kept pending as per the court's decision while the polls to Sherpur-3 was cancelled following the death of a Jamaat candidate.
As per the results, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is set to become the next prime minister of Bangladesh after securing two-thirds majority in the 13th polls. The national parliament elections were held yesterday after the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled in August 2024. (end)
atk


MENAFN13022026000071011013ID1110737251



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search