Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline 2025: Comprehensive Clinical Trials And Therapies Analysis With Key MOA And ROA Insights By Delveinsight Helixmith, Lexicon Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Praetego

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline constitutes 15+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Insight, 2025" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy companies working in the treatment market are P raetego, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, WinSanTor, Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, are developing therapies for the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy treatment



Emerging Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- PTG-630, MT-8554, Ricolinostat, WST 057, Engensis, VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, VX-548, LY3857210, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market in the coming years.

In August 2025, Following the FDA's milestone approval of the opioid-free acute pain therapy Journavx in January, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has encountered challenges in its efforts to broaden the drug's potential blockbuster use into various chronic pain indications. The company is aiming to secure an expansive label for Journavx (suzetrigine) in peripheral neuropathy (PNP), a chronic condition characterized by damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. To support this strategy, Vertex has been conducting clinical studies evaluating Journavx across two specific PNP subtypes lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR) and diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) with the objective of obtaining approval for a broad PNP indication in a single step.

In May 2025, Novaremed AG, a privately owned clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2b EN21-01 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials ID: NCT05480228), which is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This study is focused on assessing NRD.E1, Novaremed's investigational non-opioid treatment for chronic pain linked to diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The trial is being funded through the NIH Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative.

In March 2024, Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center discovered that surgical nerve decompression, commonly used for conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome and sciatica, may also help alleviate pain in diabetic neuropathy patients. In December 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that VX-548 achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase II dose-ranging trial for patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). According to the company, all dosage groups treated with VX-548 demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the primary endpoint, which was the change from baseline on the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS) at week 12 in the trial (NCT05660538).

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Overview

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes that affects the nerves in the hands, feet, and legs. It occurs due to prolonged high blood sugar levels that damage the peripheral nerves, leading to numbness, tingling, burning sensations, pain, or weakness, especially in the feet and legs. DPN can increase the risk of foot ulcers and infections, which may lead to serious complications if untreated. While there is no cure, managing blood sugar levels, along with medications for nerve pain, can help control symptoms and slow progression.

Emerging Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



PTG-630: Praetego

MT-8554: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

WST 057: WinSanTor

Engensis: Helixmith

VM202: Helixmith

LX9211: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

GRC 17536: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Ricolinostat: Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

CBD: Pure Green

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LY3857210: Eli Lilly and Company

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Gene therapies

Small molecule Product Type

DelveInsight's Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Some of the key companies in the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy are - Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Aptinyx, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Lateral Pharma Pty Ltd., SIMR (Australia) Biotech Pty Ltd., WinSanTor, Inc., Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Avazzia, Inc., and others.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of diabetes cases and growing aging population, rising R&D activities for drug discovery and development are some of the important factors that are fueling the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high failure rate in clinical trials, stringent regulatory requirements, and longer approval time for drugs and other factors are creating obstacles in the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market growth.

Coverage: Global

Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Companies: Praetego, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, WinSanTor, Helixmith, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Pure Green, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Key Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Therapies: PTG-630, MT-8554, Ricolinostat, WST 057, Engensis, VM202, LX9211, GRC 17536, Ricolinostat, CBD, VX-548, LY3857210, and others

