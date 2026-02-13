Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC Announces Strengthened Workers Compensation Practice In Columbus

Columbus, OH - Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC announced updates to internal case management and intake procedures aimed at improving documentation, investigation speed, and litigation readiness for workplace injury matters. The adjustments focus on organized evidence collection, clearer communication with medical providers, and structured timelines.

Streamlined case intake and fact gathering

The firm introduced layered intake reviews that prioritize early identification of liability factors, witness statements, and medical chronology. These steps reduce later surprises and allow attorneys to develop more precise investigative and evidentiary plans that align with procedural deadlines.

Enhanced medical and vocational coordination

Protocols for medical record retrieval and vocational assessment enable earlier alignment of functional limitations with benefit claims. Coordination with treating clinicians and neutral evaluators is documented with templates and status reports to support objective case development.

Litigation support and evidence management

The office refined processes for expert engagement, exhibit preparation, and deposition planning. Centralized document repositories and standardized indexing improve access to critical records during settlement negotiations or trial preparation. These procedural changes support representation by a Workers Compensation Attorneys Columbu practice experienced in complex workplace claims.

Focused counsel for motor and construction incidents

The firm develops expertise in cases involving vehicular collisions on the job site and construction-related accidents. Investigative checklists and site documentation capture scene details, equipment logs, and compliance records. These efforts align with services offered by a Workers Comp Attorney Columbu familiar with multi party coordination.

Administrative advocacy and appeals

Emphasis on appeals readiness has produced improved tracking of filing deadlines, hearing preparation routines, and appellate brief protocols. The firm maintains systems designed to protect claim continuity and preserve legal options through administrative channels, reflecting capabilities associated with Workers Comp Lawyers Columbu.

About Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC

Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC is a Columbus based law firm specializing in workplace injury and benefits litigation. The practice focuses on thorough case evaluation, organized discovery, and representation in administrative and civil forums. Attorneys engage with local providers and partners to support informed advocacy.