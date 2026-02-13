Kyrgyzstan Expands Educational Infrastructure In Bishkek City

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)School construction in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, will include 32 new schools this year, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was stated by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev during a collegial meeting of Bishkek City Hall reviewing the municipality's performance in 2025 and plans for 2026.

According to him, since 2022, 30 new schools have been opened in Bishkek, around 40 schools have undergone major renovations, and two schools that were previously in an emergency condition will be put into operation this year. The construction of new schools and additional buildings will continue.

"Bishkek, being the capital of our state, is a key financial center, making a significant contribution to the state treasury. In this regard, we express our gratitude to all residents, workers, and taxpayers in the capital, as well as major taxpayers. I would also like to emphasize that law enforcement and fiscal authorities must cease any unfounded inspections of businesses. This issue is under special control," he said.

The chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers highlighted important socio-economic achievements over the past year, noting in particular that the country's consolidated budget has increased fivefold over the last five years, reaching a historic level of over 1 trillion soms ($11.4 billion).

Meanwhile, resources of Kyrgyzstan's consolidated budget showed steady positive growth from the period from 2021 through 2025, increasing 3.5 times. This growth was driven by an expansion of the revenue base, improved tax administration, and the implementation of digital tools and systemic reforms in the financial sector, strengthening the country's fiscal capacity and resilience to external challenges.