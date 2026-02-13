Ukraine Puts Former Presidential Office Official, His Brother On Wanted List

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's "Wanted Persons Registry" website, Ukrinform reports.

In addition to Rostyslav Shurma, his brother Oleh Shurma has also been placed on the wanted list.

Both men are listed as having gone missing on February 12, 2026. The charges brought against both brothers are Part 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement, misappropriation of property, or its seizure through abuse of office) and Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization/laundering of proceeds of crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the case files, no preventive measure has been imposed on either brother.

Ukrinform reported earlier that the Cabinet of Ministers had prematurely terminated Rostyslav Shurma's term on the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the post of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office on September 3, 2024. He had held the position since November 23, 2021.

NABU and SAP expose embezzlement under“green” tariff scheme: Former Presidential Administration official among suspects

On January 21, 2026, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that they had uncovered a scheme to embezzle funds earmarked for payments under the "green tariff," which benefited a number of commercial power-generating companies located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

During the investigation, law enforcement notified nine people of suspicion, including a former deputy head of the Presidential Office and former member of the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine; his brother, the owner of a network of Ukrainian and foreign companies; a trusted associate of the former high-ranking official; managers and employees of affiliated companies; and the former commercial director of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.

In February 2026, Shurma said he was ready to cooperate with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau but was currently in Germany.