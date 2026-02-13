Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Nebo-U Radar In Crimea, Key Targets In Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook.

"As part of systematic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes overnight on February 13 against a number of key enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement said.

In the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, enemy concentrations of personnel were hit near Solodkovodne and Liubymivka, while UAV operator deployment sites were struck near Tokmak and Mykhailivka.

General Staff confirms destruction of military plant and arsenal of missiles and ammunition in Russia

In the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region, an enemy logistics depot was hit near Selydove.

Yesterday, a 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar was struck near Yevpatoria in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also, near Komyshuvakha in the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region, a concentration area of enemy military equipment was hit.

Enemy losses and the extent of the damage are being specified.

