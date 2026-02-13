403
EU Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties On Valine Imports From China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Friday the imposition of definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of valine into the European Union from China, as part of measures to protect European industry and counter Chinese competition.
In a statement, the Commission said the duties imposed range from 31.3 percent to 53.8 percent, noting that the decision followed an investigation, which concluded that imports of valine from China were entering the EU market at dumped prices.
It added that these practices have caused direct harm to the EU valine industry, which is mainly located in France.
Valine is available in three different grades, including food, feed and pharmaceutical, and is used in several fields, most notably in animal feed, as well as in the food industry as a dietary supplement, and in the pharmaceutical industry.
The EU valine market is estimated to be worth around EUR 100 million, while imports from China amount to about EUR 80 million, reflecting a significant dominance of Chinese products in the European market. (end)
