UK High Court Rules Ban Of Palestine Action Under Terrorism Legislation Unlawful
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The UK High Court issued a ruling on Friday deeming the ban on Palestine Action group under the terrorism legislation unlawful, though the ban will continue to be in place, while the government will take the case to the Court of Appeal.
Huda Ammori, the co-founder of the group, said the court's ruling was a "monumental victory for our fundamental freedoms in Britain and the struggle for freedom for the Palestinian people."
She added that the ban was "one of the most extreme attacks on free speech in recent British history."
Commenting on the government's attempts to appeal the verdict, she said it was "profoundly unjust," especially for thousands of people who were arrested under the designation.
The designation, which came during Yvette Cooper's tenure as Home Secretary, came into effect in July last year and has put Palestine Action in the same light as terror groups such as Al-Qaeda and so-called Islamic State (IS-Daesh)
Sentencing includes a six-month jail term for wearing clothes or carrying signs with the group's name. The harsh punishment includes a 14-year stint in prison.
The UK-based Palestine Action was founded in 2020 to disrupt British support for the Israeli occupation through trade and arms sales.
It was banned and designated as a "terror organization" back in July of 2025 for action against facilities, including Royal Air Force bases. The ban will remain in place as legal proceedings continue, with the government attempting to appeal. (end)
