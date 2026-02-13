Quasarmd Expands Into Full-Body Light Therapy Market With New Recovery Mat

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yorba Linda, California, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuasarMD announced today the launch of its Red Light Therapy Full Body Mat, marking the company's move from localized light therapy devices into the growing full-body wellness category for both consumers and commercial studios.







The new product extends QuasarMD's existing portfolio - which has focused primarily on facial and neck devices - to a single, full-body system designed for use in homes, fitness facilities, and wellness spaces. The launch positions the company within the broader recovery and biohacking market, where demand for at-home wellness technology has continued to rise.

According to the company, the Full Body Mat uses a dual-wavelength LED configuration combining red light (660nm) and near-infrared light (850nm). The flexible mat can be placed on the floor, a yoga mat, or a bed, allowing users to lie directly on the device during sessions that typically last 10–20 minutes.

QuasarMD describes the design as a“closed, contact-based” system, meaning the light source remains consistently positioned close to the body rather than being delivered from an external panel or room-based setup. The company says this approach is intended to provide more uniform exposure across the body.

The mat includes adjustable intensity levels and preset programs aimed at different use cases, including post-workout recovery, relaxation, and skin support routines. Users can select settings based on personal preference rather than relying on a single fixed mode.

The company notes that the product is designed for both individual consumers and commercial environments such as Pilates studios, yoga centers, physical therapy clinics, and recovery facilities. Several partner studios are reportedly testing the mat for use in private sessions and small group classes.

