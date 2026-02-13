Dream Exchange Research Director Dr. Ioannis Floros Completes International Academic Speaking Engagements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce that Dr. Ioannis Floros, Director of Research, recently presented significant financial research at the University of Cyprus and Loyola University Chicago. These presentations underscore the commitment of Dr. Floros to advancing global financial scholarship and contributing to the academic community.

On January 22, 2026, Dr. Floros visited the University of Cyprus to present his paper, “Premium PIPEs: Share Issuances that Exceed the Market Price.” Co-authored with Professor Leonce Bargeron, the research examines why certain Private Investments in Public Equity (PIPEs) occur at prices above current market valuations. The session with the department of accounting and finance provided a forum for rigorous discussion on market pricing and investor behavior.

Following his engagement in Cyprus, Dr. Floros presented “Interfirm Collaboration, Ownership Stakes, and Incomplete Contracts: Evidence from the Pharmaceutical Industry” to the department of finance at the Loyola University Chicago Quinlan School of Business on February 6, 2026. This paper, co-authored with Professors Matthew T. Billett and Xuan Tian, investigates how ownership structures and contract design influence collaboration within the pharmaceutical industry. The paper's findings suggest that ownership stakes mitigate ex-ante relationship costs associated with interfirm collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry. Ownership agreements between firms can be used to alter the boundaries of the firm.

“It is a privilege to share these findings with such esteemed colleagues in both Nicosia and Chicago,” said Dr. Ioannis Floros.“Engaging with the academic community allows for a critical exchange of ideas that is essential for the continued evolution of financial theory and practice. Presenting our research output and gathering feedback from the academic community is an integral, preliminary step to submitting our research papers to academic journals.”

The recent speaking tour highlights the role Dr. Floros plays in bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical market application. His leadership of the research team at Dream Exchange ensures that the organization remains at the forefront of financial innovation and scholarly discourse.

“The contributions Dr. Floros makes to the field of finance are invaluable,” said Joe Cecala, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Exchange.“His dedication to high level research and his ability to engage with global academic institutions reflect the standard of excellence we value. We are proud to have him leading our research efforts.”

Dr. Floros remains active in the academic circuit, contributing to the research of complex market dynamics through his own ongoing work and collaborative efforts. Dr. Floros serves as the Hans G. Storr Associate Professor in Finance at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

About Dream Exchange

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

DreamEx will be re-filing its Form 1 application with the Commission, seeking registration as a national securities exchange, focused on providing an“on-ramp” for small to mid-sized companies to access the public markets once the Main Street Growth Act is enacted into law and venture exchanges are created. While it awaits the enactment, DreamEx will build its registered stock exchange, trading in national market system securities, to develop the necessary infrastructure for the new venture exchange when such legislation is enacted into law. Learn more at