Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) Becomes First Digital Asset Treasury To Enable Borrowing Against Natively Staked SOL In Qualified Custody

Institutions earn staking rewards while accessing on-chain liquidity-24/7 automated collateral management enables real-time borrowing operations without sacrificing custody, compliance, or operational control

Scalable model designed to provide a blueprint for other treasury companies and what institutional investors will demand

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT or the“Company”), together with Anchorage Digital and Kamino, today launched the first-ever digital asset treasury to enable borrowing against natively staked SOL in qualified custody.

Under the innovative structure, Solana Company will collaborate to bring institutional capital to Solana's high-performance DeFi ecosystem through a first-of-its-kind tri-party custody model.

Cosmo Jiang, General Partner at Pantera Capital Management and a Member of the Board of Directors for Solana Company, said,“This structure demonstrates how institutional-grade infrastructure can unlock deeper participation on Solana. It's a strong example of how regulated custody and on-chain borrowing and lending can work together within the Solana ecosystem. Simply put, we believe this scalable model is the blueprint other treasury companies will follow and institutional investors will demand.”

Anchorage Digital will act as collateral manager for natively-staked SOL, enabling institutions to earn staking rewards while simultaneously unlocking borrowing power on Kamino. All collateral will remain held in the borrower's segregated account at Anchorage Digital Bank. This step ensures that all assets remain in custody, even as their economic value is tracked within Kamino's lending markets.

“Institutions want access to the most efficient sources of on-chain liquidity, but they aren't willing to compromise on custody, compliance, or operational control. Atlas collateral management allows institutions to keep natively staked SOL held with a qualified custodian while using it productively, bringing institutional-grade risk management to Solana's lending markets,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-Founder of Anchorage Digital.

Cheryl Chan, Head of Strategy, Kamino, said“This collaboration unlocks meaningful institutional demand to borrow against assets held in qualified custody. By partnering with Anchorage Digital, Kamino enables institutions to access on-chain liquidity and yield on Solana while continuing to custody assets within their existing regulated framework.”

A flagship model for institutional on-chain finance



Seamlessly connect lending and borrowing markets to protocol-native credit via Anchorage Digital's tri-party custody infrastructure and collateral management suite.

Access a new class of institutional borrowers by accepting a full spectrum of collateral, from standard digital assets to reward-bearing, unwrapped (native BTC, ETH, or SOL), and fiat positions.

Access credit directly while collateral remains held at Anchorage Digital Bank Keep assets within existing custodial, compliance, and risk management workflows

Using Atlas collateral management, Anchorage Digital provides 24/7 automated oversight of loan-to-value ratios, orchestrates margin and collateral movements, and executes rules-based liquidations when required. This provides institutions with familiar risk, compliance, and operational controls while enabling direct participation.

This model is purpose-built for institutions seeking protocol-native credit while retaining the benefits of working with a federally-regulated qualified custodian. With Atlas, institutions receive both on-chain borrowing and the safety of industry-leading custody standards.

Beyond the initial deployment, the collaboration is designed as a repeatable blueprint for institutional participation in protocol borrowing. It can be reused by other investors, venture firms, and protocols seeking to serve institutional markets.

Solana has historically been the fastest-growing blockchain, leading the industry in transaction revenue and processing more than 3,500 transactions per second. The network is also the most widely adopted, with an average of around 3.7 million daily active wallets and surpassing 23 billion transactions year-to-date. SOL is financially productive by design, offering a ~7% native staking yield, whereas assets like BTC are non-yield-bearing.

As an independent treasury company, HSDT's mission is to support the growth and security of tokenized networks by serving as a long-term holder of $SOL, in addition to continuing the development of its neurotech and medical device operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This press release also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "endeavors," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "should" and "objective" and the negative and variations of such words and similar words. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and uncertainties. Nothing set forth herein should be regarded as a representation, warranty or prediction that we will achieve or are likely to achieve any particular future result. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk that we may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the tri-party custody model and the anticipated collaboration, as well as risks related to economic conditions, fluctuations in the market price of SOL and other custodial assets, and the evolving regulatory environment, as well as other factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and on-chain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana's secular growth.

