Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results For The Three And Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
| BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|11,584,648
|$
|18,020,527
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|24,013,947
|34,211,681
|Cash and cash equivalents
|35,598,595
|52,232,208
|Securities available for sale
|158,064,631
|140,307,447
|Loans, net of allowance $2,529,949 and $2,620,949, at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|647,645,607
|711,716,236
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,399,202
|4,727,302
|Regulatory stock
|5,403,900
|8,923,000
|Accrued interest receivable
|4,261,410
|4,232,563
|Core deposit intangibles
|107,604
|152,893
|Bank owned life insurance
|31,774,855
|31,859,604
|Right-of-use asset
|10,265,125
|10,776,596
|Investment in limited partnership
|2,413,320
|-
|Other assets
|5,013,251
|6,562,035
|Total assets
|$
|904,947,500
|$
|971,489,884
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|28,177,516
|$
|32,681,963
|Interest bearing
|624,269,541
|609,506,079
|Total deposits
|652,447,057
|642,188,042
|FHLB advances-short term
|20,000,000
|29,500,000
|FHLB advances-long term
|73,322,132
|142,673,182
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|2,591,007
|2,809,205
|Lease liability
|10,434,759
|10,780,363
|Other liabilities
|5,244,197
|6,249,932
|Total liabilities
|764,039,152
|834,200,724
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 12,925,572 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 13,059,175 at December 31, 2024
|129,255
|130,592
|Additional Paid-In capital
|54,949,369
|55,269,962
|Retained earnings
|92,097,426
|90,006,648
|Unearned ESOP shares (356,188 shares at December 31, 2025 and 382,933 shares at December 31, 2024)
|(4,219,390
|)
|(4,520,594
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,048,312
|)
|(3,597,448
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|140,908,348
|137,289,160
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|904,947,500
|$
|971,489,884
| BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|Loans
|$
|8,412,695
|$
|8,522,844
|$
|33,521,481
|$
|33,411,221
|Securities
|Taxable
|2,058,915
|1,641,126
|7,932,326
|6,888,462
|Tax-exempt
|2,890
|11,483
|11,571
|50,892
|Other interest-earning assets
|478,336
|418,634
|1,543,744
|1,399,170
|Total interest income
|10,952,836
|10,594,087
|43,009,122
|41,749,745
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|5,542,688
|6,200,367
|22,454,118
|24,584,690
|FHLB advances
|1,121,208
|1,894,789
|5,084,182
|6,613,845
|Total interest expense
|6,663,896
|8,095,156
|27,538,300
|31,198,535
|Net interest income
|4,288,940
|2,498,931
|15,470,822
|10,551,210
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|-
|(218,000
|)
|(130,000
|)
|(148,000
|)
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|4,288,940
|2,716,931
|15,600,822
|10,699,210
|Non-interest income
|Fees and service charges
|55,668
|64,285
|230,945
|228,685
|Gain on sale of loans
|-
|20,232
|37,830
|31,942
|Gain on sale of properties
|5,973
|9,005,245
|5,973
|9,005,245
|Loss on sale of securities
|-
|(8,930,843
|)
|-
|(8,930,843
|)
|Bank-owned life insurance
|223,722
|223,616
|1,436,078
|871,753
|Other
|(59,627
|)
|36,202
|57,330
|141,622
|Total non-interest income
|225,736
|418,737
|1,768,156
|1,348,404
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|2,335,741
|2,345,404
|8,499,609
|8,750,350
|Occupancy and equipment
|729,104
|348,778
|2,680,587
|1,467,517
|FDIC insurance assessment
|94,947
|110,464
|403,905
|424,090
|Data processing
|242,222
|274,889
|1,156,153
|1,203,181
|Advertising
|41,135
|60,840
|172,985
|371,790
|Director fees
|51,813
|155,699
|536,191
|622,799
|Professional fees
|121,742
|107,129
|1,054,456
|789,646
|Other
|227,678
|212,632
|792,592
|960,230
|Total non-interest expense
|3,844,382
|3,615,835
|15,296,478
|14,589,603
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|670,294
|(480,167
|)
|2,072,500
|(2,541,989
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(10,517
|)
|449,834
|(18,278
|)
|(371,569
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|680,811
|$
|(930,001
|)
|$
|2,090,778
|$
|(2,170,420
|)
|Earnings (loss) per Share - basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.17
|)
|Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.17
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|12,605,383
|12,686,765
|12,632,118
|12,767,628
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|12,608,747
|12,686,765
|12,634,039
|12,767,628
| BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED RATIOS
(unaudited)
| At or For the Three Months
Ended December
31,
| At or For the Twelve
Months Ended December
31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Performance Ratios (1) :
|Return (loss) on average assets (2)
|0.28
|%
|(0.09
|)%
|0.22
|%
|(0.22
|)%
|Return (loss) on average equity (3)
|1.83
|%
|(0.68
|)%
|1.47
|%
|(1.59
|)%
|Interest rate spread(4)
|1.51
|%
|0.61
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.66
|%
|Net interest margin(5)
|2.00
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.80
|%
|1.16
|%
|Efficiency ratio(6)
|85.15
|%
|123.93
|%
|88.29
|%
|122.61
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|116.11
|%
|113.67
|%
|114.48
|%
|114.48
|%
|Net loans to deposits
|99.26
|%
|110.83
|%
|99.26
|%
|110.83
|%
|Equity to assets(7)
|15.18
|%
|13.99
|%
|15.13
|%
|14.10
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|15.80
|%
|13.34
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans
|0.39
|%
|0.37
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans
|19.38
|%
|18.77
|%
|Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans
|2.01
|%
|1.95
|%
|Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|1.44
|%
|1.44
|%
|(1
|)
|Certain performance ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
|(2
|)
|Represents net income divided by average total assets.
|(3
|)
|Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(4
|)
|Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%.
|(5
|)
|Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024.
|(6
|)
|Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(7
|)
|Represents average stockholders' equity divided by average total assets.
LOANS
Loans are summarized as follows at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Real estate:
|Residential First Mortgage
|$
|443,894,498
|$
|472,747,542
|Commercial Real Estate
|121,960,681
|118,008,866
|Multi-Family Real Estate
|58,944,579
|74,152,418
|Construction
|22,046,399
|43,183,657
|Commercial and Industrial
|3,211,338
|6,163,747
|Consumer
|118,061
|80,955
|Total loans
|650,175,556
|714,337,185
|Allowance for credit losses
|(2,529,949
|)
|(2,620,949
|)
|Net loans
|$
|647,645,607
|$
|711,716,236
The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated (unaudited).
|At December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|Percent
| Average
Rate
|Amount
|Percent
| Average
Rate
|Noninterest bearing demand accounts
|$
|28,177,516
|4.32
|%
|-
|%
|$
|32,681,963
|5.09
|%
|-
|%
|NOW accounts
|65,532,122
|10.04
|2.76
|55,048,614
|8.62
|2.53
|Money market accounts
|10,244,512
|1.57
|0.44
|24,578,021
|2.18
|0.58
|Savings accounts
|54,558,439
|8.36
|2.13
|47,001,817
|7.30
|1.9
|Certificates of deposit
|493,934,468
|75.70
|3.75
|482,877,627
|76.81
|4.37
|Total
|$
|652,447,057
|100.00
|%
|3.30
|%
|$
|642,188,042
|100.00
|%
|3.73
|%
Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates
The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Interest and
|Yield/
|Average
|Interest and
|Yield/
|Balance
|Dividends
|Cost (3)
|Balance
|Dividends
|Cost (3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|26,203
|$
|358
|5.41
|%
|$
|13,547
|$
|191
|5.61
|%
|Loans
|662,072
|8,412
|5.04
|%
|717,433
|8,523
|4.73
|%
|Securities
|157,645
|2,062
|5.23
|%
|175,308
|1,653
|3.77
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|6,075
|121
|7.98
|%
|9,711
|227
|9.37
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|851,995
|10,953
|5.11
|%
|915,999
|10,594
|4.61
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|66,484
|63,511
|Total assets
|$
|918,479
|$
|979,510
|Liabilities and equity:
|NOW and money market accounts
|$
|72,458
|$
|454
|2.49
|%
|$
|67,362
|$
|366
|2.16
|%
|Savings accounts
|52,085
|282
|2.15
|%
|44,425
|213
|1.91
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|501,341
|4,807
|3.80
|%
|501,875
|5,621
|4.46
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|625,884
|5,543
|3.51
|%
|613,662
|6,200
|4.02
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances(1)
|107,888
|1,121
|4.12
|%
|192,196
|1,895
|3.92
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|733,772
|6,664
|3.60
|%
|805,858
|8,095
|4.00
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|27,491
|32,734
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|17,785
|3,837
|Total liabilities
|779,048
|842,429
|Total equity
|139,431
|137,081
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|918,479
|$
|979,510
|Net interest income
|$
|4,289
|$
|2,499
|Interest rate spread(2)
|1.51
|%
|0.61
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|2.00
|%
|1.09
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|116.11
|%
|113.67
|%
|1.
|Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended December 31, 2025and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $76,000 and $280,000 respectively.
|2.
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|3.
|Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Interest and
|Yield/
|Average
|Interest and
|Yield/
|Balance
|Dividends
|Cost (3)
|Balance
|Dividends
|Cost (3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,390
|$
|908
|5.22
|%
|$
|10,197
|$
|606
|5.94
|%
|Loans
|686,850
|33,521
|4.88
|%
|713,138
|33,412
|4.69
|%
|Securities
|149,549
|7,944
|5.31
|%
|178,684
|6,939
|3.88
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|6,974
|636
|9.12
|%
|9,106
|793
|8.71
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|860,763
|43,009
|5.00
|%
|911,125
|41,750
|4.58
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|58,254
|59,511
|Total assets
|$
|919,017
|$
|970,636
|Liabilities and equity:
|NOW and money market accounts
|$
|73,918
|$
|1,792
|2.42
|%
|$
|67,561
|$
|1,359
|2.01
|%
|Savings accounts
|49,298
|1,025
|2.08
|%
|43,975
|821
|1.87
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|492,766
|19,637
|3.98
|%
|508,327
|22,405
|4.41
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|615,982
|22,454
|3.65
|%
|619,863
|24,585
|3.97
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances(1)
|127,933
|5,084
|3.97
|%
|175,997
|6,614
|3.76
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|743,915
|27,538
|3.70
|%
|795,860
|31,199
|3.92
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|31,008
|31,572
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|5,067
|6,303
|Total liabilities
|779,990
|833,735
|Total equity
|139,027
|136,901
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|919,017
|$
|970,636
|Net interest income
|$
|15,471
|$
|10,551
|Interest rate spread(2)
|1.29
|%
|0.66
|%
|Net interest margin(3)
|1.80
|%
|1.16
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|115.71
|%
|114.48
|%
|1.
|Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $664,000 and $1.5 million, respectively.
|2.
|Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|3.
|Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Rate/Volume Analysis
The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025 Compared to Three
|2025 Compared to Twelve Months
|Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Ended December 31, 2024
|Increase (Decrease) Due to
|Increase (Decrease) Due to
|Volume
|Rate
|Net
|Volume
|Rate
|Net
|(In thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Interest income:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|213
|$
|(46
|)
|$
|167
|$
|383
|$
|(81
|)
|$
|302
|Loans receivable
|(2,465
|)
|2,354
|(111
|)
|(1,254
|)
|1,363
|109
|Securities
|(973
|)
|1,382
|409
|(1,258
|)
|2,263
|1,005
|Other interest earning assets
|(76
|)
|(30
|)
|(106
|)
|(193
|)
|36
|(157
|)
|Total interest-earning assets
|(3,301
|)
|3,660
|359
|(2,322
|)
|3,581
|1,259
|Interest expense:
|NOW and money market accounts
|29
|59
|$
|88
|137
|296
|433
|Savings accounts
|40
|29
|69
|105
|99
|204
|Certificates of deposit
|(6
|)
|(808
|)
|(814
|)
|(664
|)
|(2,104
|)
|(2,768
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|(1,382
|)
|608
|(774
|)
|(1,887
|)
|357
|(1,530
|)
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|(1,319
|)
|(112
|)
|(1,431
|)
|(2,309
|)
|(1,352
|)
|(3,661
|)
|Net decrease in net interest income
|$
|(1,982
|)
|$
|3,772
|$
|1,790
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|4,933
|$
|4,920
Contacts
Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110
