Lumine Group Completes Acquisition Of Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss stockholders voted to approve the transaction at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders on February 12, 2026.
Advisors
TD Cowen served as exclusive financial advisor and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP served as legal advisor to the Company. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Lumine Group.
About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Synchronoss' SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at
About Lumine Group
Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at
