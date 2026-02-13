UP SHOCKER! Car Driver Attempts To Run Over Hapur Toll Staff After Fastag Dispute, CCTV Captures Incident

A car driver tried to run over toll workers at the Brajghat toll plaza in Hapur after a dispute over toll payment. The incident happened when the driver's FASTag had no balance and staff asked him to pay in cash.

Panic broke out at the Brajghat toll plaza in the Garh Kotwali area of Hapur on Thursday evening after a car driver allegedly tried to run over toll workers. The incident happened following a dispute over toll payment.

UP: जिला हापुड़ में बृजघाट टोल प्लाजा पर कार सवार ने टोल कर्मियों पर कार चढ़ाने की कोशिश करने का CCTV आया सामने,टोल के लेनदेन को लेकर हुआ था विवाद।पुलिस वीडियो के आधार पर कार सवार की तलाश में जुट गई है । #Hapur #hapurpolice #ViralVideos @hapurpolice @Uppolice twitter/JkH3Ll6Uby

- Ankit Kaushik {पत्रकार} (@ankitka96062636) February 13, 2026

The shocking moment was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

According to officials, the car was standing in the toll lane when the issue began, reported Hindi Daily Hindustan. During the toll check, it was found that there was no balance in the vehicle's FASTag account. Because of this, the vehicle could not pass through the toll gate.

A long queue of vehicles had already formed behind the car. Toll staff then asked the driver to move the vehicle to the side to avoid blocking traffic. They told him to pay the toll charge in cash.

Police said the driver became angry after being asked to pay in cash. In a sudden move, he allegedly drove the car at high speed towards the toll employees.

The workers ran in different directions to save their lives. They narrowly escaped being hit by the vehicle. The act created fear and confusion at the toll plaza, and other staff members rushed to help.

After the alleged attempt, the driver tried to escape from the spot. However, toll employees chased the vehicle and managed to stop it.

Police were informed immediately. Officers reached the scene and took one person into custody. The vehicle has also been seized.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with expressing shock over the incident. Police said they have started an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage from the toll plaza is being examined. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

A shocking incident was captured on CCTV at the Brijghat Toll Plaza in #Hapur, #UttarPradesh, where an erratic car driver allegedly attempted to run over toll employees staff narrowly escaped and managed to save themselves after a dispute at the plaza prompted the driver to... twitter/X4y0o99Y3K

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) February 13, 2026

Authorities have urged drivers to remain calm and follow payment rules at toll plazas to avoid such dangerous situations.