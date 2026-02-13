Bessent Says Trump Administration Wants To De-Risk, Not Decouple From China: Report

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly said on Friday that the Trump administration wants to de-risk rather than decouple from China.

“For President Trump, it's a dual strategy here. We want to engage with the Chinese, we want fair trade,” said Bessent during an interview with CNBC.

The Treasury Secretary added that free trade with China was unfair and that American workers were wiped out in the process.

