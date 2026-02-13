Karnataka: Debt-Burdened Man Dies After Jumping Into Well In Bidar

In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Yadlapur village in Bidar taluk, a 42-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after being trapped in a mounting debt crisis. The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar Metre, a resident of the village. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and has once again highlighted the severe financial distress faced by families struggling with loans and rising expenses.

Loans for House Construction and Medical Expenses

According to sources, Shivakumar had long cherished the dream of building a new house for his family. To fulfil this aspiration and to meet hospital expenses, he reportedly borrowed around ₹5 lakh from self-help groups as well as private individuals.

As time passed, the burden of repayment is said to have increased significantly, pushing him into severe mental distress. Villagers stated that the constant pressure of debt had left him deeply worried in recent months.

Last Conversation With His Son Before the Tragedy

On Thursday morning, Shivakumar reportedly went to the outskirts of the village. Near a well, he had what would become his final conversation with his son. After what appeared to be a normal interaction, he asked the boy to return home.

Shortly after his son left the spot, Shivakumar allegedly jumped into the well. The devastating news left his family in inconsolable grief, and villagers gathered at the scene upon learning of the incident.

Police Launch Investigation, Search Operation Under Way

Officials from the Bidar Rural Police Station visited the spot and initiated an investigation. Fire and emergency services personnel were pressed into service to conduct a search operation in the well.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the crushing impact of debt and financial hardship on rural families. Villagers expressed anguish over the tragedy, stating that poverty and mounting liabilities had pushed the family into extreme distress.