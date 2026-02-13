'BNP Currently The Best Option For Continuing Relations With New Delhi'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now poised to form the next government in Dhaka following an overwhelming mandate in its favour – a development that has largely been welcomed, given present circumstances, by experts across various fields in India.

"Under the given conditions, (BNP Chairperson) Tarique Rahman is the likely person with whom India can coordinate and do business. He is more pragmatic and practical," observed Kulbir Krishan, former member of India's National Security Advisory Board (NSAB).

"It is good news for India that radical Islamists have not come to power,” which the security establishment considers could have added to New Delhi's concerns on Pakistan-sponsored terror activities on the eastern border.

His opinion was closely echoed by women's rights activist and writer from Bangladesh, Taslima Nasrin.

"The good news is that the people did not allow Jamaat-e-Islami, which seeks to impose anti-women Sharia laws, to come to power. That's the good news for now," she said. "I'm happy with the election outcome; not because of the BNP's victory, but over the defeat of jihadists and terrorist groups. These elements have been dominating Bangladesh politics for the past one-and-a-half years," said the author, who fled Dhaka to escape persecution for writing in favour of gender equality and religious tolerance.

Taslima has living in exile for over three decades, first in Sweden, then in India. On the meagre representation by women in Bangladesh polls, she argued that women in Bangladesh have long been treated as unequal, and emancipation may come with more voices seeking parity.

In a Facebook post, she has listed a 15-point "to-do" suggestions for the BNP to ensure equality, peace, and good governance.

The 13th general election was held in the absence of the Awami League, which is facing a political ban by Bangladesh's interim government over allegations of violence, anti-terrorism laws, and ongoing trials.

The Sheikh Hasina-led government, toppled in August 2024 in a student-led uprising, was widely described as friendly toward New Delhi for visible security cooperation, economic integration, development partnerships, and frequent high‐level diplomacy.

Krishan also stressed that any government in power in Dhaka would need to negotiate with New Delhi on several bilateral issues, including the Farakka water sharing treaty, which expires later this year.

Talks have been initiated since there is no automatic extension clause, necessitating fresh negotiations.

"Given the absolute majority he is likely to enjoy in Parliament, he will not need to seek support of other parties or be forced to bend under pressure for any of his decisions," he added.

""Even though considered somewhat less amicable than the Awami League, the BNP, led by Rahman's mother Begum Khalida Zia, managed relations quite well with India. There always were cordial diplomatic relations and regular talks when Begum Zia was Prime Minister earlier," Krishan pointed out.

Meanwhile, geostrategist Brahma Chellaney pointed out how the once allies contested each other in a bitterly fought election.

"For years, Jamaat-e-Islami and the BNP functioned as inseparable allies, often aligning electorally to counter the Awami League's dominance, with Jamaat's street mobilisation reinforcing BNP campaigns," he opined.

"But now Jamaat is accusing the BNP of using the state apparatus to rig the latest election and, in rejecting the results, is recasting itself as the 'true' representative of the 2024 uprising - arguing that the BNP has merely substituted one form of autocracy for another," he added on a Facebook post.

Incidentally, the BNP has now disassociated itself, even accusing the Jamaat of alleged links and support to Pakistan during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War. Accusations have led to bans being imposed on the Jamaat earlier. The last one imposed by the Hasina-led government was withdrawn by the interim administration after the fall of the Awami League regime.