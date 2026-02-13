Rajasthan: NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Air Pollution In Khara, Bikaner

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench in Bhopal, has taken suo motu cognisance of severe air pollution in Khara village, Bikaner district, Rajasthan, after reports that villagers were keeping children away from school due to hazardous air quality.

​

The order was issued by Justice Sheo Kumar Singh (Judicial Member) and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi (Expert Member), highlighting serious environmental and public health concerns in the region.

In its directive, the Tribunal issued notices to the State of Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPCB), the District Education Officer, and the Principal Secretary (Environment). The authorities have been asked to respond to the allegations and provide details of measures taken to address the pollution.

​

The NGT has also ordered the formation of a Joint Committee with representatives from the District Magistrate, Bikaner, and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

​

The committee has been directed to visit Khara village, assess the pollution situation, and submit a comprehensive action-taken report within six weeks. They were instructed that all respondents must file their replies in searchable PDF format within the stipulated six-week period, ensuring transparency and accessibility of records.

​

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on April 15, 2026, when the Tribunal will review the committee's findings and the responses submitted by the concerned authorities. The case underscores growing concerns about environmental degradation and its direct impact on public health, especially children's health.

The Tribunal's intervention is expected to push state authorities to take urgent measures to improve air quality and safeguard the residents of Khara village, officials said.