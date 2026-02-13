Centre Approves 25 LMT Wheat, 5 LMT Sugar Export To Aid Farmers

The Centre has approved the export of 25 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of wheat along with an additional 5 LMT of wheat products, taking a decisive and farmer-centric step to stabilise domestic markets and ensure remunerative returns to producers.

It has also approved export of 5 LMT of sugar to willing sugar mills during the current Sugar Season 2025-26 This calibrated decision has been taken after a comprehensive assessment of the current availability and price scenario, reaffirming the Government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

Wheat Stock and Export Details

Wheat acreage in Rabi 2026 has also increased to about 334.17 lakh hectares compared to 328.04 lakh hectares last year.

As per the information shared by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, the wheat stock availability with private entities during 2025-26 stands at approximately 75 LMT, which is nearly 32 LMT higher compared to the corresponding period last year.

This substantial year-on-year increase indicates a comfortable supply position in the country.

Furthermore, as on 1st April 2026, total wheat availability in the central pool with FCI is projected at around 182 LMT, thus ensuring that export permissions will not impact domestic food security requirements.

"The decision to permit the export of 25 LMT of wheat and 5 LMT of wheat products will help stabilise domestic prices, improve market liquidity, ensure efficient stock rotation, and further strengthen farmers' income while maintaining national food security," the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Additional Sugar Export Sanctioned

Further, to facilitate sugar exports, the government has decided to allow the export of an additional 5 LMT of sugar to willing sugar mills during the current Sugar Season 2025-26.

Earlier, the Government had permitted the export of 15 LMT of sugar during the current Sugar Season 2025-26 vide order dated 14.11.2025.

As per information furnished by sugar mills, the ministry said only about 1.97 LMT of sugar has been exported up to 31.01.2026.

In addition, approximately 2.72 LMT of sugar has been contracted for export by sugar mills as on date.

Conditions for Additional Quota

The additional export quantity of 5 LMT shall be made available to willing sugar mills subject to the condition that at least 70% of their allocated quantity is exported by 30 June 2026.

The export quota will be allocated on a pro-rata basis among willing sugar mills, and mills shall submit their willingness within 15 days from the date of issuance of the order.

The export quota so allocated shall not be swapped or exchanged with any other sugar mill. (ANI)

