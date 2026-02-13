Head Of US Department Of Health Says He's 'Not Scared Of A Germ'” As He Admits To Snorting Cocaine Off Toilets

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current head of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has come under renewed scrutiny after a video resurfaced in which he downplays the risks posed by infectious diseases, using a controversial personal anecdote, AzerNEWS reports.

In the video, RFK Jr. says he is“not scared of a germ,” claiming that he“used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,” before adding that he is aware the disease in question could potentially kill him. The remarks, delivered in a casual tone, have triggered criticism given his current role as the top US health official responsible for overseeing public health policy, disease prevention, and crisis response.

Public health experts and commentators argue that such statements risk trivializing the seriousness of infectious diseases and could undermine public trust in health guidance, particularly at a time when clear communication from authorities is considered critical. Critics note that personal risk tolerance should not be conflated with public health messaging, especially from an official tasked with protecting vulnerable populations.

Supporters of RFK Jr. counter that the comments were informal and taken out of context, emphasizing his broader skepticism toward what he has described in the past as exaggerated public health fears. Nonetheless, the video has reignited debate over whether his rhetoric aligns with the responsibilities of leading HHS, an institution central to managing disease outbreaks, vaccination programs, and national health emergencies.

