Heraskevych Makes First Statement After CAS Hearing On Olympic Disqualification

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Suspilne Spor, the hearing lasted two and a half hours. Before it began, CAS Director General Mathieu Reeb noted that the main issue under review was the legality of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) decision to disqualify the athlete.

Upon leaving the courtroom, Heraskevych said he was satisfied with how the process was conducted but emphasized that he does not plan to return to Cortina to compete in any potential Olympic runs.

“Long discussions. We talked for two and a half hours. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to speak; we were heard fairly. Arguments were considered. We are now waiting for the decision. As you can see, I'm quite pleased. I hope the truth will prevail. I still know that I am innocent.

“There's no happy ending here, because the competition... it seems that train has left. Our event counts the time of four runs, and I missed two. I don't know who will make the decision. Maybe they will need to restart the competition, but that would violate the rights of other athletes. I don't know what a positive outcome would be. We'll see what happens.

“It would be a nice gesture, but in terms of competition - it won't make sense. Our sport is quite dangerous. They took away my Olympic dream, then revoked my accreditation, then returned it. For me, this is theft. I am not happy about it. I have no intention of returning to Cortina,” Heraskevych said.

As previously reported, Heraskevych was disqualified shortly before his first run at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The athlete had planned to compete wearing the“Helmet of Memory,” featuring portraits of fallen Ukrainian athletes, but the race proceeded without his participation.

