Kuwait's Embassies In Tunisia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, Geneva UN Mission Mark Nat'l Celebrations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's embassies in Tunisia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, as well as the Permanent Mission to the United Nations and the Consulate General in Geneva celebrated the 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day, attended by senior officials, diplomats, and prominent public figures.
In Tunisia, the event was attended by Tunisian Minister of National Defense Khaled Al-Seheli and National Council of Regions and Districts President Imad Derbali.
Kuwait's Ambassador to Tunisia Mansour Al-Omar conveyed congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Al-Omar said in a statement to KUNA that the occasion reflects pride in Kuwait's development achievements and underscores the depth of Kuwaiti-Tunisian ties, noting continued cooperation and development support through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.
The Tunisian Minister Al-Seheli praised Kuwait's solid stand by his country and its continuous support, while highlighting the deep bilateral ties. He also commended Kuwait's progress and Vision 2035 reform drive.
In Hanoi, celebrations coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Vietnam and was attended by Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang and other officials.
Kuwait Ambassador to Vietnam Yousef Al-Sabagh extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the wise government and the Kuwaiti people.
He noted the steady growth of the bilateral ties, elevated to a strategic partnership during the Vietnamese Prime Minister's visit to Kuwait in 2025.
For his part, the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade praised the bilateral relations, wishing the government and people of Kuwait further development, and for the bilateral relations to further progress and prosperity.
In Sofia, Kuwait's embassy held a reception attended by representatives from the Foreign and Interior Ministries in Bulgaria, diplomatic corps members, and former members of the Bulgarian royal family.
Kuwait Ambassador to Bulgaria Ghazi Al-Fadhli extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Ambassador Al-Fadhli touched on the historical relations between Kuwait and Bulgaria, which have spanned more than 63 years, characterized by mutual respect and cooperation in various fields.
In Geneva, the Kuwaiti mission held a celebration attended by a number of senior Swiss officials, representatives of international organizations, alongside Arab diplomats and political figures.
Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain affirmed that Kuwait has made cooperation and respect a fundamental pillar in its foreign policy towards international partnerships.
Ambassador Al-Hain emphasized that Kuwait's conviction that international peace and stability can only be achieved through dialogue, international law, and joint action, reflected in its participation in the Security Council and its current membership in the Human Rights Council.
He reiterated Kuwait's commitment to working with international partners to promote understanding, support sustainable development, and consolidate peace and stability regionally and internationally. (end)
