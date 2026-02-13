Yasam Ayavefe Announces Early Stage Planning For Potential Black Penny Expansion Into Dubai

-p alt="Black Penny" height="333" src="https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/db69f907-5243-44d5-817e-b6a3ab238714/the-black-penny.jpg" width="512" data-dpi="96" data-caption="The Black Penny" data-filename="The Black />



Yasam Ayavefe announced today that preliminary planning discussions are underway regarding the possible introduction of The Black Penny coffee brand into Dubai. The initiative remains in the evaluation phase, with feasibility assessments currently being conducted and no official launch timeline confirmed.

According to the announcement on the official website of Yasam Ayavefe, the review process includes market analysis, commercial viability studies, location assessments, and operational planning considerations. The purpose of the current phase is to determine whether the brand's identity and service structure can translate effectively into the UAE retail environment.

Dubai's café sector continues to attract international operators, with consumer expectations shaped by high foot traffic districts, competitive rental structures, and evolving hospitality trends. The planning framework surrounding The Black Penny focuses on aligning brand character with local demand conditions while maintaining operational stability.

Yasam Ayavefe stated that the exploratory phase is centred on assessment rather than commitment.“Before entering a new market, it is important to understand whether the fundamentals support long term sustainability. This phase is about evaluation and alignment,” he said.

No lease agreements have been signed, and no opening dates have been scheduled at this stage. Should feasibility analysis support advancement, further updates regarding site selection and structured rollout planning will be communicated through official channels.

The potential Dubai expansion forms part of a broader review of hospitality related ventures currently being evaluated under Yasam Ayavefe's portfolio. Any confirmed developments will follow completion of the assessment process.

Additional details regarding progress milestones are expected to be released if the initiative moves beyond the evaluation phase.

About The Black Penny

The Black Penny is a coffee brand known for its neighbourhood feel, quality sourcing, and consistent service standards. Originally established in London, the brand has developed a loyal customer base built on everyday familiarity rather than trend driven concepts. Its model centres on dependable coffee preparation, comfortable interiors, and accessible locations that fit naturally into daily routines.

The Black Penny operates within the wider business portfolio of Yasam Ayavefe, whose ventures span hospitality and lifestyle services. Any future expansion initiatives will follow structured commercial review and market assessment processes.





