South Asia Research Centres Directory 2026: Unparalleled Access To All Independent, University, Government, Non-Profit And Commercial Research And Development Activities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The South Asia Research Centers Directory offers significant opportunities by providing comprehensive access to R&D activities across diverse sectors in South Asia. It facilitates collaboration, funding, and knowledge exchange for organizations, NGOs, and libraries engaged in research across agriculture, technology, health, and more.

This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all independent, university, government, non-profit and commercial research and development activities throughout Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The South Asia Research Centers Directory's listings are organized into 19 sections by subject.

These include:



Agriculture & Food

Archaeology & History

Astronomy

Biology

Business & Economics

Earth Sciences

Education

Energy & Industry

Engineering & Technology

Environment

Health & Medicine

Humanities & Social Sciences

Industrial Relations

International Affairs

Law

Mathematics

Regional Affairs

Religion Women & Gender

The South Asia Research Centers Directory arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.

The Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most of the Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.

Entries include:



The name of center, address, and full contact details including email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of the research program

Publications Services and special facilities.

The directory includes master, subject, name, and country indexes.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to public and academic libraries, organizations, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research within and on South Asia.

