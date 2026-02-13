Vetri-Starrer 'Buried' Shooting Wrapped Up

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) The makers of director Haroon's eagerly awaited investigative thriller 'Buried', featuring actor Vetri best known for his performance in the critically acclaimed action entertainer '8 Thotakkal', have now announced that the unit has completed the film's shooting.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Buried' will be an investigation thriller in which Vetri will be seen essaying the character of an encounter specialist.

For the unaware, 'Buried 'is being produced by Haroon and Mahender Kumar under the banners of Dream House and Jain Creations. The story of the film has been written and directed by Haroon, who is best known for having directed the film 'Web'.

Actresses Akshitha, who hails from Hyderabad, and Chandini Tamilarasan, who has acted in a number of Tamil films, are the heroines of this investigative thriller.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of stars including Balaji Sakthivel, Singam Puli, Saravana Subbaiah, Jenson Diwakar and Kodangi Vadivelu.

Sources in the unit say that 'Buried' will focus on the challenges an encounter specialist police officer faces because of his profession, the kind of impact it has on his family members and how he overcomes those challenges.

The film has a strong technical team working on it. John Robbins, who has scored music for several albums, is scoring the music for this film. Cinematography for the film is by KV Kiran. Velu, who has worked as an assistant art director on films such as Kantara, has taken care of the art direction department. Don Bosco has been given charge of editing. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Richie Richardson.

Well known director Arunraja Kamaraj has sung a song in this film, which has Captain MP Anand and KSK Selvakumar as its executive producers.

The film has been shot in places like Chennai, Coimbatore, Yercaud and Kodaikanal. Sources say that post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace and that the film will be ready for release shortly.