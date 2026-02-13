Cardiologist U Kaul Receives Lifetime Honour

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Cardiologist Prof Upendra Kaul was conferred the Life Time Achievement Award 2026 by the Indian Society of Clinical Research (ISCR) during its 20th Annual Conference held here, an official statement said.With over four decades of experience in cardiology, Prof Kaul has authored more than 400 research publications, it said.

His contributions have earned him international recognition and numerous national honours, including the ICMR Shakuntala Amir Chand Award, the Dr BC Roy Award and the Padma Shri.

A clinician, researcher and teacher, Prof Kaul is also the founder of the Gauri Kaul Foundation, an NGO dedicated to healthcare outreach in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020. The foundation has expanded ethical clinical research in the region through the establishment of the Gauri Research Centre, the statement said.

The ISCR conferred the Life Time Achievement Award 2026 in recognition of his transformative impact on patient care and clinical research in India, it added.

Established in 2005 in Mumbai, ISCR is a professional, non-profit association that promotes ethical clinical research in India.

