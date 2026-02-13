'Baat Se Mukarne Ki Saza Kya...': Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Threatened Again, Bishnoi Gang's Voice Note Issues Warning

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have received fresh threats, allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

In a voice note accessed by HT, an unidentified man claiming to be associated with the gang is heard saying that Ranveer Singh's entire staff will be“hurt" if he does not“fall in line”.

"Baat se mukarne ki saza kya hoti hai tujhe bataenge” (We will show you the punishment for going back on one's word), the man could be heard saying in the audio clip.

Rohit Shetty mentioned in voice note

The speaker also refers to filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the wider film industry, saying,“line pe aajao, agar nahi aaye toh baad mein dekhna kya karte hain hum log” - loosely translated as,“Fall in line. If you don't, you'll see what we do later.”

The threats come days after Ranveer Singh and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, increased security outside their Mumbai home.

An official letter from their housing complex to the Dadar Police Station stated that armed personnel had been deployed at the residence, reported HT.

'When you'll come to your senses'

In the audio message, the caller claims to have personal information about people working with Singh. Addressing the actor directly, he alleges that instead of targeting him, they would go after his team.

“Ranveer Singh, you're very fond of giving advice-telling people to go file an application or report it at the police station. Fine, and you did it too-no problem. Now listen to me. Everyone who works under you-managers, staff-we have their details: where they live, when they go to the office, when they come home, where their families live. We have all the details. We won't say anything to you directly-we'll start hurting them. That's when you'll come to your senses,” the man says.

Without going into much details, the man is also heard asking Singh to stay on his word.

Later, while referring to the entire Bollywood, the man says that everyone who they call should“should fall in line” and threatens consequences if they don't.