Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Friday, February 13, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Your daily culture-first guide to Rio de Janeiro - from Carnaval blocos and museum exhibitions to transport alerts, food picks, and expat essentials. 01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 24°–32°C Clear skies, hot Rain Chance 0% Bone dry UV Index Very High Sunscreen essential Fri 13 32°C 0% rain - Clear Sat 14 30°C 5% rain Sun 15 29°C 15% rain Mon 16 31°C 10% rainThis is the dream Carnaval forecast. Zero rain today, bone-dry skies, and 32°C of pure sunshine. Saturday stays warm at 30°C with only 5% shower risk, Sunday holds at 29°C with minor 15% cloud cover, and Monday rebounds to 31°C. This is a sunscreen-and-hydration Carnaval, not a poncho Carnaval. A hat, SPF 50, and a water bottle are your three non-negotiable items at every bloco. UV peaks between 11h and 14h - seek shade during midday cortejos and drink water aggressively. 02 Day at a Glance Quick scan -CARNAVAL DAY 1 - 40+ blocos across every zone from 7h. Bloco Areia (Leblon 7h), Banda de Ipanema (15h), Carmelitas first desfile (Santa Teresa 15h), Bloco do Papatinho with L7nnon (Glória 16h) -Sapucaí opens TONIGHT - Série Ouro Night 1 from 21h. Seven schools parade: Jacarezinho, Inocentes de Belford Roxo, União do Parque Acari, Unidos de Bangu, Padre Miguel, União da Ilha, Vigário Geral. ALL TICKETS SOLD OUT -MetrôRio 24h operation launched at 05h - 139 continuous hours through Quarta-feira de Cinzas midnight. Linha 2 today: Pavuna–Botafogo. Lines 1+4: Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico -Perfect weather: 32°C, zero rain, full sunshine. Best forecast day of the entire Carnaval period -Ibovespa closed at 189,699 (+2.03%) - record #11 of 2026, breached 190,000 intraday. Markets closed today (ponto facultativo), reopen Wed Feb 19 -USD/BRL at R$5.18 - lowest since May 2024. For expats remitting abroad, this is the most favourable rate window in 21 months -Cariocão quartas de final: Madureira vs Boavista today 17h. Vasco vs Volta Redonda tomorrow 21h30. Botafogo vs Flamengo Sunday 17h30 (Nilton Santos, TV Globo) -Ponto facultativo today - banks closed, government offices closed. Only Tue 17 is an official state feriado. Pix and ATMs function normally throughout Carnaval

The wait is over. Carnaval 2026 begins today in Rio de Janeiro, and the city that spent weeks in preparation has finally tipped into full folia. From 7h this morning, blocos started rolling in Leblon and Laranjeiras. By this afternoon, Banda de Ipanema, Bloco das Carmelitas, and Toca Rauuuul will have drawn tens of thousands to Ipanema, Santa Teresa, and Praça Tiradentes. Tonight the Marquês de Sapucaí roars to life with the first of five consecutive nights of school parades - Série Ouro Night 1, sold out weeks ago, with seven schools competing for a Grupo Especial spot.

The MetrôRio's 139-hour nonstop operation launched at 05h and runs without interruption through midnight on Quarta-feira de Cinzas (Feb 18). Today, Linha 2 operates Pavuna–Botafogo while Lines 1 and 4 cover Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico. Station-specific restrictions are in effect: Carioca/Centro boards only from Largo da Carioca with an external bilheteria, Cinelândia operates 06–20h with pre-purchased cards only, and Estação Saara/Presidente Vargas closes entirely from Saturday through Tuesday. Praça Onze and Central do Brasil remain open 24 hours for Sambódromo access.

The Ibovespa enters Carnaval on a historic high. Tuesday's session - the last before the break - saw the index breach 190,000 points intraday for the first time, closing at a record 189,699. The real closed at R$5.18 to the dollar, its lowest level since May 2024, driven by sustained foreign capital inflows that have already surpassed R$30 billion in 2026. B3 is closed today and reopens Wednesday Feb 19.

On the pitch, the Cariocão quartas de final begin today with Madureira vs Boavista at 17h. The marquee fixture is Sunday's Botafogo vs Flamengo clássico at the Nilton Santos (17h30, TV Globo live) - during Carnaval, which makes it one of the most anticipated state-championship matches in years. Vasco host Volta Redonda tomorrow at São Januário (21h30). Fernando Diniz remains under serious pressure after the São Januário crowd turned on him in last week's Brasileirão defeat to Bahia.

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Blocos de Rua - Morning Bloco Areia Av. Delfim Moreira, 1034, Leblon - 7h - Free

One of the earliest blocos of the day begins at dawn on the Leblon waterfront. Bloco Areia draws a beach-loving crowd that dances barefoot on the sand - a low-key, salt-air warm-up before the megablocos take over Centro later.

Laranjada Samba Clube Rua General Glicério, 224, Laranjeiras - 7h - Free

A neighbourhood bloco that brings samba de raiz to the charming streets of Laranjeiras. The intimate format draws locals who prefer a quieter start - expect brass, percussion, and genuine community energy before the big stages fire up.

Divina Tretas (LGBTQIAPN+) Campo de Terra Batida, Aterro do Flamengo - 8h - Free

One of Rio's most celebrated LGBTQ+ blocos takes over the Flamengo waterfront early morning. Known for its inclusive energy, colourful costumes, and brass-heavy bateria. Arrive by 8h for a good spot near the sound truck.

Blocos de Rua - Afternoon Toca Rauuuul! Praça Tiradentes, Centro - 13h - Free

A beloved tribute to Raul Seixas, the father of Brazilian rock. The repertoire is all Raul - Maluco Beleza, Metamorfose Ambulante, Trem das Sete - played by a full samba-rock bateria in the historic Praça Tiradentes. One of the most crowd-pleasing blocos of the day.

Bumbabloco Largo da Prainha, Saúde - 13h - Free

Bumba-meu-boi meets Carnaval carioca in the historic port neighbourhood of Saúde. This bloco blends Maranhão folk tradition with Rio samba, featuring elaborate ox figures and maracatu rhythms. A culturally rich alternative to the big-name blocos.

Banda de Ipanema Rua Gomes Carneiro, Ipanema - 15h - Free

Founded in 1965, Banda de Ipanema is Rio's most iconic bloco - a fixture that has drawn everyone from Vinicius de Moraes to Caetano Veloso. The cortejo winds through Ipanema's streets with a brass band, elaborate drag costumes, and tens of thousands of foliões. This is the quintessential Rio Carnaval experience.

The signature bloco. If you attend one bloco today, make it this one. Bloco das Carmelitas Rua Dias de Barros, Santa Teresa - 15h - Free

The legend of the Carmelite nun who escaped her convent to join Carnaval. This Santa Teresa institution is one of Rio's most atmospheric blocos - cobblestone streets, colonial houses, and a boisterous crowd in nun habits. First of two desfiles (the second is on Tuesday 17).

Bloco do Papatinho com L7nnon Aterro do Flamengo (altura da Glória) - 16h - Free

Producer Papatinho and rapper L7nnon bring trap, funk, and hip-hop to the Carnaval de rua. A younger, louder bloco that draws the under-30 crowd to the Glória waterfront. Expect high energy, heavy bass, and a massive turnout.

Sapucaí - Série Ouro Night 1 Série Ouro - Opening Night at the Sambódromo Marquês de Sapucaí - 21h - href="" target="_blank" co - SOLD OUT

Seven schools open the Sambódromo tonight in the following order: (1) Unidos do Jacarezinho, (2) Inocentes de Belford Roxo, (3) União do Parque Acari, (4) Unidos de Bangu, (5) Unidos de Padre Miguel, (6) União da Ilha do Governador, (7) Vigário Geral. The top performers advance to the Grupo Especial. All sectors sold out. Band TV broadcasts live from 21h.

ALL TICKETS SOLD OUT. If you did not buy in advance, the only option is resale (be wary of scalpers at Praça Onze). Night 2 tomorrow is also sold out. Grupo Especial tickets (Sun–Tue) still available via com. Museums & Exhibitions CCBB Rio - Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará R. Primeiro de Março, 66, Centro - Wed–Mon 09–20h - Free

A sweeping panorama of 170 works - photographs, installations, videos, fotonovelas, and immersive experiences including augmented reality and a VR film set in an indigenous village - by 11 women artists from Pará, mapping over four decades of Amazonian visual production. Curated by Sissa Aneleh of Museu das Mulheres. After acclaimed runs in Belo Horizonte, Brasília, and São Paulo, this is the Rio premiere. Through March 30.

Why it matters for expats: Still-quiet galleries for one of the most significant Brazilian photography shows of the decade. Free entry, no booking needed. Carnaval hours: CCBB closed Mon 16 & Tue 17, reopens Wed 18 at noon. CCBB Rio - Viva Mauricio: Mauricio de Sousa, a Experiência Imersiva Térreo & 1o andar - Wed–Mon 09–20h - Free (timed tickets required)

Brazil's most beloved comic-strip universe brought to life across immersive rooms: the Bairro do Limoeiro, Chico Bento's countryside, the Turma do Penadinho cemetery, the Astronauta's rocket. Projections, interactive spaces, original artwork - eight decades of Mauricio de Sousa's creations. Through April 13. Book timed-entry tickets at com or on-site totems.

Why it matters for expats: Families with children - this is the best free activity in Rio right now. The Turma da Mônica is a cultural institution on par with Disney for Brazilian kids. Grab timed tickets early; they go fast even on weekdays. MAM Rio - Daniel Buren: Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Aterro do Flamengo - Closed for Carnaval - Reopens Feb 19

The first Brazilian edition of French conceptual artist Daniel Buren's legendary project. Eleven sailing-boat sails - each bearing his signature 8.7cm stripes - stand in the foyer, arranged by regatta finishing order. A half-century project that has toured Genebra, Lucerna, Miami, and Minneapolis arrives in Rio through April 12.

CLOSED for Carnaval. MAM shut yesterday and does not reopen until Wednesday Feb 19. Mark it for post-Carnaval. Museu de Folclore Edison Carneiro - Entre Máscaras e Gigantes R. do Catete, 179, Catete - Tue–Fri 10–18h, Sat–Sun 11–17h - Free - Through Feb 25

A Sala do Artista Popular exhibition showcasing the Julião family of Olinda, who have been making giant carnival masks and puppets for over 100 years. Bonecos gigantes, mamulengos, and La Ursa figures - Pernambuco's mask-making tradition arrives in Rio for the first time. A perfect Carnaval-adjacent visit with deep cultural roots.

04 Transport & Getting Around Know before you go MetrôRio 24H CARNAVAL OPERATION

The 139-hour nonstop operation launched at 05h today and runs through Quarta-feira de Cinzas midnight (Feb 18). Today: Line 2 runs Pavuna–Botafogo; Lines 1 and 4 run Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico. From Saturday, Line 2 extends to General Osório/Ipanema. Sambódromo stations (Central do Brasil and Praça Onze) open 24h. Carioca/Centro: embark only from Largo da Carioca with external bilheteria. Cinelândia: 06–20h, pre-purchased card required. Estação Saara/Presidente Vargas: CLOSED entirely Sat–Tue. NFC contactless at turnstiles is the easiest boarding option.

VLT Carioca NORMAL

Normal service today and tomorrow. From Sunday 15 to Tuesday 17, Lines 2 and 4 will NOT circulate through Centro due to blocos at Praça Tiradentes. Line 3 (Santos Dumont–Central) extended to Terminal Gentileza with 20-min intervals. Normal Friday 13 and Saturday 14.

SuperVia SPECIAL CARNAVAL OPERATION

Special Carnaval timetable begins today. Central do Brasil open 24h. Extra trains on Santa Cruz, Japeri, Saracuruna, and Belford Roxo ramais during Sapucaí nights. Check com for updated schedules.

Road Closures & Rideshare RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT

Av. Presidente Vargas central lane blocked for blocos. Túnel Marcello Alencar is the alternative for Av Brasil and Ponte traffic. COR-Rio deployed 310 operators, 30 vehicles, and 45 motorcycles for traffic management. Full real-time map at cor. Parking banned around Sambódromo 06h Fri 13 through 10h Wed 18. Uber/99 surge pricing expected - metro is faster and cheaper for all Sapucaí and bloco destinations.

For Sapucaí tonight, take the metro to Praça Onze or Central do Brasil - both stations are open 24h. Leave early: gates open at 18h and the first school enters the runway at 21h. For blocos in Ipanema (Banda de Ipanema 15h), use General Osório station. For Centro blocos, Carioca/Centro with embarque from Largo da Carioca. NFC contactless payment at turnstiles is the fastest way through - set it up now if you have not already. 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Street Food at Blocos → Espetinhos (R$8–15) - grilled meat skewers sold at every major bloco. Queijo coalho is the essential Carnaval snack → Acarajé vendors near Aterro blocos - R$12–18. The Bahian street food is a Carnaval staple → Cerveja ambulante: R$5–8 per can from licensed vendors (look for the yellow vest). Bring cash in small bills Sit-Down Picks → Bar do Mineiro, Santa Teresa - Classic boteco fare: feijão tropeiro, torresmo, pastéis de angu. R$30–55. Perfect pre-Carmelitas fuel. Cash preferred → Casa da Feijoada, Ipanema (since 1997) - R$75pp. Serves feijoada every day including through Carnaval. Bolinha-level tradition in a Zona Sul setting → Confeitaria Colombo, Centro - Art nouveau landmark since 1894. Pastéis de nata (R$12), café coado (R$8). Check Carnaval hours before going Carnaval Hydration & Survival → At 32°C with zero shade at most blocos, dehydration is the number-one risk. Carry a refillable water bottle and freeze one overnight → Electrolyte sachets (Gatorade powder, soro caseiro) available at any farmácia. Alternate one glass of water per alcoholic drink → Zona Sul Supermercados stays open through Carnaval but expect long queues. Convenience store prices double during peak days 06 Practical Information Need to know Money & Rates → USD/BRL: R$5.18 (closed R$5.1872 Tuesday - lowest since May 2024) → EUR/BRL: approx. R$6.16 → Selic rate: 15.00% (next Copom meeting March, data-dependent) → Banks CLOSED today (ponto facultativo). Pix and ATMs function normally. Next banking day: Wed Feb 19 from 12h Health & Safety → Dengue season active - repellent at dusk, especially near lagoons and parks → Carnaval security: 2,700+ PM agents mobilised, drones, facial recognition at blocos. Medical posts at Sapucaí, Intendente Magalhães, and Fan Fest Copacabana → Operação Lei Seca active at strategic points - do not drive after drinking → Phone safety: carry only what you need. Leave passports at home, use a pochete (belt bag), keep phone in front pocket Carnaval Calendar → Sapucaí schedule: Série Ouro Fri 13 & Sat 14 / Grupo Especial Sun 15, Mon 16 & Tue 17 / Desfile das Campeãs Sat 21 → Série Ouro: SOLD OUT (both nights). Grupo Especial tickets still available via com → Holiday status: Ponto facultativo today (Fri 13), Mon 16, and Quarta de Cinzas morning (18). Only Tue 17 is an official state feriado (Lei Estadual 5.243/2008) → Sapucaí tips: gates open 18h, bring ear protection for children, water bottles permitted (no glass), wear comfortable shoes - you will walk and stand for hours 07 Community & Expat Life Connect Expat Carnaval Groups → Gringos in Rio - WhatsApp-based community organising group bloco outings for first-timers. Last-minute sign-ups still possible via Instagram DM → InterNations Rio - monthly meetup usually at Bar Astor, Ipanema. Check the app for post-Carnaval scheduling → First Carnaval? Join a smaller neighbourhood bloco first (Laranjada Samba Clube, 7h Laranjeiras) before tackling megablocos like Banda de Ipanema Sports & Fitness → Copacabana Beach - morning fitness groups active daily 06–08h (free, Posto 6). Last calm session before the beach fills with blocos tomorrow → Parque Lage - open for runs and walks through the gardens. Art school enrolments for March open (115 full scholarships recently announced) Families & Children → CCBB Viva Mauricio is the top family pick - immersive, free, and deeply Brazilian. Book timed tickets at com → Kids' blocos during Carnaval: Gigantes da Lira (Laranjeiras, infantil), Banda do Lidinho (Praça do Lido, Copacabana, Sun 15 at 15h) → Sapucaí family safety: children and teens receive ID wristbands with parents' phone numbers at entry points during all parade nights 08 Sports Scores & fixtures Cariocão - Quartas de Final → TODAY Fri 13, 17h: Madureira vs Boavista (Conselheiro Galvão) → Sat 14, 21h30: Vasco vs Volta Redonda (São Januário) → Sun 15, 17h30: Botafogo vs Flamengo (Nilton Santos) - TV Globo live → Mon 16, 18h: Fluminense vs Bangu (Maracanã)

Single-leg elimination. Draws decided on penalties, no extra time. Losers go to Taça Rio.

Brasileirão Série A - Carnaval Break → Brasileirão paused for Carnaval. Round 4 resumes Wed Feb 19 → Standings after R3: São Paulo lead with 7 pts. Flamengo and Fortaleza on 6 pts. Vasco 18th with 1 pt → Last results: Vasco 0–1 Bahia (Luciano Juba 21'). São Paulo 2–0 Grêmio (Lucas Moura pen, Calleri). Atlético-MG 3–3 Remo (Dudu 90')The Cariocão quartas de final during Carnaval is a rare overlap that makes this the most football-intense Carnaval in years. The marquee fixture is Sunday's Botafogo vs Flamengo clássico at the Nilton Santos (17h30, TV Globo live). Meanwhile, Vasco must respond to their Brasileirão slump (18th, 1 point) when they host Volta Redonda tomorrow at São Januário. Fernando Diniz remains under serious pressure after the crowd turned on him last week. 09 Business & Markets Market watch → B3 (São Paulo stock exchange) CLOSED today - ponto facultativo. Reopens Wednesday Feb 19 → Ibovespa closed at 189,699 (+2.03%) - breached 190,000 intraday for the first time. 11th record close of 2026. Led by Vale (+3.5%), Suzano (+13.3%), Petrobras (+1.95%) → Foreign capital inflows: R$26.3bn in January + R$4.2bn in February = approx. R$30.5bn year-to-date - already exceeding all of 2025's total → Government offices: Ponto facultativo today (Fri 13), Mon 16, and Wed 18 morning (until 14h). Only Tue 17 is an official state feriado

Market trend: The Ibovespa enters Carnaval on its highest close ever. Tuesday's session saw the index surpass 190,000 points intraday for the first time, driven by persistent foreign capital inflows, strong blue-chip performance (Suzano surged 13.3% on results), and expectations of a gradual Selic easing cycle. The real closed at R$5.18 to the dollar - its strongest in 21 months. For expats remitting abroad, this is the most favourable rate window since mid-2024. The index has now set 11 all-time closing records in the first six weeks of 2026.

→ Coworking during Carnaval - most spaces closed through Tuesday. WeWork Botafogo may keep limited hours; check directly. Full productivity resumes Wednesday. 10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Carnaval Week (Sat–Tue) → Sat Feb 14 - Sapucaí: Série Ouro Night 2 (8 schools: Império Serrano, Porto da Pedra, Estácio de Sá, and five more). Approx. 57 blocos citywide. Cariocão: Vasco vs Volta Redonda 21h30 (São Januário). Banda de Ipanema second desfile (15h). Banda do Choppinho (Copacabana 12h) → Sun Feb 15 - Sapucaí: Grupo Especial Night 1. Cariocão: Botafogo vs Flamengo 17h30 (Nilton Santos, TV Globo). VLT Centro disruptions begin. Cordão do Boitatá (Centro 11h). Bangalafumenga (Jardim Botânico 10h). Simpatia É Quase Amor (Ipanema 14h - indigenous theme this year) → Mon Feb 16 - Sapucaí: Grupo Especial Night 2 (Beija-Flor, defending champion). Cariocão: Fluminense vs Bangu 18h (Maracanã). Sargento Pimenta (Beatles samba, 8h). Bloco Virtual (Leme). CCBB closed → Tue Feb 17 - Official feriado. Sapucaí: Grupo Especial Night 3 (Salgueiro, Grande Rio, Vila Isabel, Tuiuti). Last day of the main folia. Orquestra Voadora (15h). Carmelitas second desfile (Santa Teresa 15h). Diogo Nogueira Bloco do Clube do Samba. CCBB closed → Wed Feb 18 - Quarta-feira de Cinzas. MetrôRio 24h ends at midnight. Banks reopen at 12h. B3 reopens. City slowly returns to normal. Ponto facultativo until 14h → Sat Feb 21 - Desfile das Campeãs (Sapucaí). MetrôRio 24h again (Sat 05h through Sun 22 23h). Post-Carnaval blocos Feb 21–22Five consecutive nights of Sapucaí parades, four Cariocão quartas de final matches, and a near-perfect weather forecast make this the most packed Carnaval week in recent memory. Sunday's Botafogo vs Flamengo clássico during Grupo Especial Night 1 is the most extraordinary scheduling overlap - a Cariocão quarterfinal and the Sapucaí's biggest night running simultaneously. The Desfile das Campeãs on Feb 21 is the smart alternative if main-night Grupo Especial tickets are sold out. Enjoy the folia.