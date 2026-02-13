North American African Arts & Museums Directory 2026: Galleries & Museums, Fine Arts Schools And Colleges, Associations, Trade Fairs And Publishers
Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American African Arts & Museums Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The comprehensive guide to African American and African Canadian Galleries & Museums, Fine Arts Schools and Colleges, Associations, Trade Fairs and Publishers throughout the USA and Canada!
This unique reference directory spotlights the entire North American African Arts and Museum scene - from museums to public galleries, publishers through to the art trade!
Here you will find information on thousands of art museums, art and antique dealers, public galleries, universities and art associations, auctioneers, restorers, art publishers, art periodicals, art book dealers, and more.
Every entry contains data including institution or business names, addresses, phone and fax numbers, emails, websites, information about specialties, and names of owners, directors, or curators. Within each chapter, addresses are arranged alphabetically by country, alphabetically within each country section, and alphabetically according to city.
Covering all the United States of America and Canada, the Directory includes:
- Museums and Public Galleries Universities, Academies, Schools Associations Art and Antique Trade, Numismatics Art and Antiques Fairs Galleries Auctioneers Restorers Art Publishers Art Journals Antiquarians and Art Booksellers
For curators, travelers, librarians, academics, lecturers at art schools, students, journalists, art and antique dealers, auctioneers, book dealers, and anyone else involved in art either professionally or as a pastime, this Directory is your indispensable tool for navigating this vibrant North American African arts and museum sector.
For those who aren't interested in buying your own personal copy, make sure that you have access to the directory through your local library.
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment