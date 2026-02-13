Arab Literary Market Guide 2026: Comprehensive Directory Of Publishers, Literary Agents, Distributors, Printers & Industry Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Arab Literary Market Guide provides comprehensive profiles of publishers, literary agents, booksellers, libraries, and more across the MENA region. It serves as a crucial resource for industry professionals seeking connections and insights in the Arab literary market, featuring extensive listings and indexes.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arab Literary Market Guide" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

For book publishing contacts throughout the Arab World, the Arab Literary Market Guide is your source for the people, companies, and resources at the heart of publishing in the Middle East and North Africa - from Morocco to Yemen. With the flip of a page, you'll find completely up-to-date profiles of book-related concerns, including...



All publishers and literary agents

All major booksellers and book clubs All major libraries and library associations

...and thousands of other book-related concerns - including trade organizations, distributors, dealers, literary associations, trade publications, book trade events, and other resources conveniently organized in a country-by-country format.

Plus, ALMG includes two publisher indexes - types of publications index and subject index - that offer access to publishers via some 110 headings. Additional coverage includes information on international literary prizes, copyright conventions, a yellow pages directory, and a worldwide calendar of events.

The Arab Literary Marketplace Guide is frequently consulted by practically everyone looking for industry data - whether they are publishing professionals, authors, industry watchers, or those seeking to gain entry into the world of publishing.

The Arab Literary Marketplace Guide features thousands of listings for categories like



Publishers

Literary Agents

Distributors & Sales Representatives

Wholesalers

Book Producers

Exporters & Importers

Manufacturers & Printers

Translators & Interpreters

Paper Suppliers

Remainder Dealers

Reference Books & Magazines Literary Association, Societies & Awards

Pertinent information in each company's entries includes - but is not limited to - address, telecommunications data, key personal, year established, isbn prefix(es), subjects, imprints, foreign rights, subsidiaries or parent company, total titles, descriptive annotation and assorted statistics.

The Middle East and North Africa in scope and covering the entire Arab literary marketplace, this guide will prove an invaluable acquisition for public and academic libraries and literary organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information in this field.

