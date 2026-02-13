Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Open 51 New Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday led her Cabinet Ministers and BJP legislators in launching 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city, taking the number of these neighbourhood health centres to 370 within one year.

Speaking at an event in Chhatarpur constituency, Chief Minister Gupta hit out at the previous Congress government, which was in power for 15 years and the Aam Aadmi Party government, which ruled for 11 years.

“They came and went away without really resolving public grievances, but ever since voters have shown trust in the BJP and brought it to power, Delhi has started returning to the development track, she said.

In a message on social media, she said,“Giving momentum to the resolve of Viksit Delhi, today development works worth more than Rs 322 crore were inaugurated for Viksit Chhatarpur Assembly.”

She said,“Chhatarpur's history is intertwined with the soul of Delhi's history. Every inch of land here bears witness to Delhi's journey of development. But for a long time, previous governments had put the brake on the development of this area. In just one year, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has connected Chhatarpur to the mainstream of development.”

Through these projects inaugurated today, extensive work will be undertaken on road construction and repair, strengthening of drains, upgradation of schools, resolution of traffic problems, and enhancement of basic infrastructure, she said.

This development will make the lives of local people easier and connect the area to new possibilities, she said at an event attended by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar and MCD South Zone Chairman Umed Singh Fogaat.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Singh said that more than 14 lakh citizens have availed treatment since the BJP government started opening Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs).

Launching an AAM at Madipur, which is part of 51 Mandirs launched across the national capital, he said, with the launch of these 51 centres across Delhi, the total number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the city has reached 370.

The long-term target is to establish more than 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Delhi, ensuring that every neighbourhood benefits from robust and sustainable primary healthcare infrastructure, he said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative represents a transformative vision to bring quality healthcare closer to communities.

He emphasised that the objective is to ensure that mothers, senior citizens and families do not have to travel long distances to hospitals for basic medical care, as essential services are now being made available within their neighbourhoods.

The Minister highlighted that these centres provide free doctor consultations, essential medicines and more than 100 diagnostic tests, along with screening services for diabetes, hypertension and cancer, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation and mental health support. These services are helping reduce the burden on major government hospitals while ensuring timely and preventive care.

The Health Minister informed that Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) and Critical Care Blocks (CCB) are being developed in a phased manner to further strengthen Delhi's public healthcare infrastructure and create an integrated healthcare system from primary to advanced treatment facilities.