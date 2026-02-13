The Valentine's Reset Everyone Deserves

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Valentine's is not just about big gestures. Sometimes the best kind of love looks like taking something off your plate, making time to reset, or gifting someone a little glow-up without them having to leave the house.

This Valentine's season, Justlife is making it easier to show up for yourself, the people (and pets) you love, with special offers across at-home beauty, wellness, and grooming. Because We Got You.

The plan can be to feel your bestusing code CUPID65.Love is switching off for a while, and imagine if you had AED 110 offto do the trick with the code CUPID.And because some of the most loyal Valentines have four legs,saving up to AED 100 with code CUPID100.

Whether you are planning a cozy night in, a self-care reset, or a thoughtful surprise for someone special, these offers are an easy way to turn everyday care into something that feels a little more intentional.

This offer is valid across the UAE until February 14th. Book via the Justlife app to avail the offers, T&Cs apply.

Founded in 2015 by Ali Cagatay Ozcan and Kerem Kuyucu, Justlife is the Middle East's leading super-app for at-home services. Headquartered in Dubai, the company connects users with trained professionals across cleaning, beauty, wellness, and healthcare, bringing care, quality, and ease into everyday life.

Built on the simple promise:“We Got You”, Justlife shows up when you need it most. With more than one million users and a network of 5,000 professionals, the platform has powered over ten million at-home services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. From same-day cleanings to in-home health appointments, Justlife makes everyday tasks feel effortless.

Operating across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Justlife continues to support the region's fast-paced lifestyle with services that show up, work hard and lighten the load.