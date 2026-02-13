Bright Side Stories: Kozhikode Elderly Woman Honoured By Kerala MVD For Defending Pedestrian Rights (WATCH)

Kerala MVD honoured Prabhavathi Amma of Kozhikode after she stopped a scooter rider from using a footpath to avoid traffic near the Eranjipalam signal. A viral video showed her blocking the rider and recording him until he returned to the road.

An elderly woman from Kozhikode in Kerala has been honoured by the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department after she stopped a scooter rider from using a footpath to avoid traffic. The incident took place near the Eranjipalam traffic signal and was recorded in a video that later went viral on Instagram.

The woman, identified as Prabhavathi Amma from Chalappuram, was seen firmly blocking the scooter rider who had mounted the footpath to bypass the signal.

The clip was shared by Instagram blogger Aflah E with the caption,“When ammachi says enough is enough!” It quickly gained attention across the state.

In the video, Prabhavathi Amma is seen walking on the footpath when the scooter rider tries to pass through the pedestrian space. She places her foot in front of the vehicle and refuses to move aside. Even when the rider tries to edge forward, she stands her ground.

At one point, she takes out her mobile phone and starts recording the incident. Soon after, the rider backs off and returns to the main road.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, February 12, she said such violations are common at the junction.“This is not the first time I have stopped someone. Earlier, I used to file complaints,” she said. She added that the rider had asked her to move, but she refused.

Prabhavathi Amma also shared that when she was in school, she was active in Scouts and Guides, where she learned about civic sense and discipline.

The Kerala Transport Minister, KB Ganesh Kumar, praised her action. He said footpaths are meant only for pedestrians and not for vehicles.“What Amma did is appreciable. Such reactions from citizens are important to rebuild society,” he said.

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department also honoured her for standing up for pedestrian rights. Many people on social media called her brave and said her action sends a strong message about following traffic rules.

The video has struck a chord with many across Kerala. Several users said that traffic violations, especially vehicles using footpaths, have become common in busy areas. Many felt that Prabhavathi Amma showed how ordinary citizens can stand up for what is right.

The incident has sparked fresh discussion about road discipline and respect for pedestrians. For many, her simple act has become a reminder that civic sense begins with individuals.