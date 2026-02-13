Iran Slams Israel's 'Aggressive Policies' Amid US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Iran-US Nuclear Talks and Regional Tensions

Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday discussed ongoing talks between Iran and the US in Oman, emphasising Iran's commitment to a peaceful nuclear program. Speaking with ANI, he responded to Israeli Ambassador Rueven Azar's call for Iran to prevent regional destabilisation, stating Iran's nuclear activities are within the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty framework. Fathali highlighted Iran's willingness to engage in diplomacy on nuclear issues while rejecting external interference in its internal affairs.

Iranian Envoy Criticises Israeli Policies

Responding to the statement by Israeli Ambassador to India, Rueven Azar, who on Thursday called on Iran to deliver on its commitments and prevent "destabilising" the region, Iranian envoy criticised Israel's policies, stating they're driven by occupation and aggression. Iranian Ambassador Fathali told ANI, "A regime that was formed on the basis of occupation and has continued its policies through military force and expansion will naturally face a deep sense of insecurity. The tragedy in Gaza, despite all its pain and suffering, has further exposed the true nature of this regime's aggressive policies to global public opinion. These events have not weakened the Palestinian cause; rather, they have strengthened the determination of Palestinians to achieve their legitimate rights. After the tragedy in Gaza and the killing of more than seventy thousand innocent women and children, the Palestinian people are more determined than ever to seek their rights. An aggressor and occupier is always anxious. This is a clear lesson of history: aggression does not bring security."

Israel's Stance on Iranian Threats

His remarks come after Israeli Ambassador Azar on Thursday stressed Israel's priority is neutralising Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and support for proxies. Ambassador Azar said, "I think that the general interest of Israel that was represented by our Prime Minister is to make sure that all the elements in the plan that the radical regime in Iran had to exterminate the state of Israel, that all the elements of that plan are neutralised. The nuclear program, the ballistic missile program, and Iran's assistance to their proxies. Of course, we prefer that all this be resolved through diplomatic channels. But I think that the United States is building military capabilities in order to make clear to the Iranians that they should take the world seriously, because they have been for decades trying to stall, play for time, and deceive the world by cheating on the NPT and the agreements that they are supposed to adhere to. And enough is enough. Now they have to deliver on the commitments, but also they have to prove that they are going to depart from the destructive policies of the past that have been destabilising the entire region, and also putting an existential threat on our country."

Iran's Conditions for Diplomatic Progress

Fathali emphasised Iran's nuclear program is peaceful and within the NPT framework, asserting uranium enrichment is a legitimate right. At the same time, Iran has previously shown that within a balanced and verifiable agreement, it is ready for transparency and cooperation."

He made the response while speaking about the progress of talks between the US and Iran in Oman. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasised that it prefers diplomacy as the main path to resolve differences. Negotiations can make real progress only if they are based on mutual respect and the legitimate interests of the Iranian people. Just as Iran's nuclear activities can be monitored, the lifting of sanctions must also be real, effective, and verifiable in practice." (ANI)

