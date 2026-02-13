5 Beautiful Indoor Water Plants For Small Homes And Apartments

Indoor decor plants: Even with limited space, you can add greenery with water-growing indoor plants like Syngonium, Peace Lily, and Snake Plant. Water plants can be grown easily without soil or fertilizer, just in clean water.

If you have less space at home but still want lush green plants, you can choose water plants instead of soil-based ones. These plants need a bit more care but can be grown in water. You can use a small glass container for the plant. You might have seen Snake Plants in pots, but they also grow easily in water. Changing the water every 7–10 days is enough. It can also be kept in low light, so the bedroom is a great spot.

Lucky Bamboo

You can keep a Lucky Bamboo plant in a glass vase. They are perfect for a study table or office desk. Use RO or filtered water. Change the water every 7 days to prevent odor. Keep this bamboo plant in low light, away from direct sunlight.

The white-flowered Peace Lily looks very beautiful. To plant this water plant, take a slightly larger water container. Always keep the water clean and change it every 5–7 days. Protect it from direct sunlight; it needs bright but indirect light. If you don't change the water on time, the leaves will start to turn yellow.

The Syngonium plant can be easily grown in water. Keep it on a table or in a place with partial sunlight, in indirect light. To keep the leaves shiny, gently clean them every 10–15 days. This way, you can grow lush green plants in water without soil and fertilizer.

Money Plant is a very popular water plant grown in most homes. You can put the stem of this plant in an empty glass bottle filled with water. Keep it in clean water and change the water once a week. Money Plant doesn't need strong sunlight but requires low light. You can keep the plant healthy by washing its roots every 10 to 15 days.