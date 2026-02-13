CM Dhami Honours Bodybuilder Pratibha Thapliyal For Achievements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday honoured international woman bodybuilder Pratibha Thapliyal for her remarkable achievements in the field of bodybuilding. Dhami presented her with a shawl and a plant as a mark of honour.

An Inspiration for Women's Empowerment

On this occasion, Dhami described Thapliyal's achievements as a matter of pride for the women of Uttarakhand and as a strong, inspiring step towards women's empowerment. He said that her success would inspire daughters of the state, especially those living in remote mountainous regions, to move forward in sports and other fields. Women are now exploring career opportunities not only in sports but also across various other sectors, a sign of the state's bright future.

Celebrating Uttarakhand's Matriarchal Heritage

He also added that the land of Uttarakhand has traditionally been matriarchal, and women of the hills have been the backbone of agricultural, social, and cultural life. From time to time, women of Uttarakhand have guided the nation and the world in environmental conservation, social service, sports, and good governance. We are proud of our women's power.

State Pledges Support for Women Achievers

He further stated that talented women in the state who are achieving remarkable success in various fields will also be given opportunities in government service so they can become sources of inspiration for society.

Thapliyal is among the women bodybuilders who have won medals at the Women's World Championship and the Asian Championship. Her achievement is a matter of pride not only for the state but for the entire country.

Dhami also said that the state government is committed to providing every possible encouragement and support to women athletes so that the daughters of Uttarakhand continue to achieve success at national and international platforms. (ANI)

