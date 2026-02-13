Funding Crisis Shuts Pok University 8000 Students Hit

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)- Teaching and administrative work at the University of 'Azad Jammu and Kashmir' (UAJK) in Muzaffarabad has been suspended after protests by teachers and employees over unpaid salary increases, forcing closure of all five campuses and disrupting the education of more than 8,000 students, reports reaching here said.

Staff say they have not received government-approved raises and allowances for the past eight months, including payments under the Ad Hoc Relief Allowance (ARA) and Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA). Protesters argue that while official notifications were issued, the university never received the funds required to implement them, leaving employees without their lawful dues.

Reports quoting university sources say the standoff reflects a deeper structural financial crisis rather than short-term mismanagement. According to internal financial estimates, UAJK's expected income for fiscal year 2025–26 is about Rs1.85 billion, while expenditures have crossed Rs2.52 billion, creating an annual deficit of over Rs670 million. When past liabilities and recent pay increases are included, the funding gap exceeds Rs1 billion.

More than 85 percent of the university's total spending is tied to mandatory costs such as salaries and pensions. Salaries account for roughly 63 percent of expenses, while pensions exceed 22 percent, leaving limited funds for laboratories, infrastructure repairs and academic development.

Earlier Dawn newspaper reported that the university's financial strain intensified after its former multi-campus system was restructured. When the Mirpur, Kotli and Rawalakot campuses were upgraded into separate universities, revenue-generating assets were divided, but pension and retirement liabilities largely remained with UAJK. That imbalance has added a recurring pension burden estimated at around Rs560 million annually.

At the same time, recurring grants from the government have remained largely stagnant for years. A one-time special grant last year offered temporary relief but did not address the structural deficit. Federal support from Pakistan's Higher Education Commission continues, but its share in the overall budget has effectively shrunk as salary and pension costs rise.

Policy shifts have further weakened revenue streams. Education analysts note that the abolition of private BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes, once a major source of fee income, costs the university crores of rupees annually. Expansion of BS programmes in government colleges has also diverted admissions, reducing tuition inflows.

The administration says it has introduced austerity measures, including a hiring freeze, cuts in non-salary spending and energy conservation initiatives. However, officials admit these steps cannot close the long-term funding gap.

Education experts warn prolonged disruption could damage the academic calendar and erode higher education standards in the region. Students and parents have expressed anxiety as negotiations continue. Observers say the crisis highlights broader weaknesses in the financial model of public higher education in PoK.

