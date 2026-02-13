Bp And TPAO Sign Mou To Explore New Opportunities In Türkiye And Beyond

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

bp and TPAO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly evaluate new opportunities in the oil and gas sector, reinforcing energy cooperation between the two companies, AzerNEWS reports, citing a LinkedIn post by Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's Vice President for the Caspian Region.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul and outlines the parties' intention to collaborate both in Türkiye and internationally. Under the MoU, bp and TPAO will assess potential cooperation in areas including the development of discovered hydrocarbon resources, evaluation of exploration prospects, strengthening oil export capacity and expanding gas transportation infrastructure.

The move signals a strategic step toward deeper upstream and midstream collaboration, as both companies seek to enhance regional energy development and explore international growth opportunities. The partnership may also contribute to strengthening Türkiye's role in regional energy transit and supply diversification.

Further details regarding specific projects or timelines have not yet been disclosed.

