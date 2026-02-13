403
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- On Thursday, the Southern Military Zone thwarted a man on one of its border fronts from trying to infiltrate within its jurisdiction after he tried to cross the border unlawfully.
He was taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities once the rules of engagement were followed.
