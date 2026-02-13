Medical Foods Market To Reach USD 39.53 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Chronic Disease Burden And Precision Clinical Nutrition Demand SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Foods Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Medical Foods Market size is estimated to be USD 26.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39.53 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period of 2026-2033. The market is being driven by the acceleration of innovation in medical foods, the integration of clinical nutrition into disease management strategies, and the rising focus on therapeutic applications. With the shift in the healthcare system towards an outcome-based and preventive approach, medical foods are increasingly being viewed as an adjunct in chronic disease management strategies.









The U.S. Medical Foods Market is expected to expand from USD 8.11 Billion in 2025 to USD 11.87 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.91%. The growth trajectory in the United States is mainly fueled by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological disorders. The development of clinical nutrition programs in hospitals and specialty care institutions, as well as the adoption of personalized nutritional management practices, is driving the market. Additionally, rising physician awareness and well-defined nutritional management programs are enhancing market penetration for products.

Growing prevalence of chronic and metabolic disorders driving demand for disease-specific, clinically validated medical nutrition solutions.

Disease states such as diabetes, Alzheimer ́s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and malnutrition related to cancer cannot be well managed with standard oral supplements alone. The growing geriatric population, the sedentary lifestyles, and the growing prevalence of obesity all contribute to increased risk of nutrition-related diseases, thereby needing more specific health-related nutritional interventions. Rapid progress in nutrigenomics and biomarker-guided nutrition is also paving the way toward more precise product development, strengthening therapeutic efficacy and physician confidence.

Stringent regulatory classifications, high clinical validation costs, and limited reimbursement policies are constraining large-scale growth of the Medical Foods Market.

The strict regulatory categories for medical foods are complex and time-consuming. The high cost of clinical validation and formulation development creates a financial barrier. Additionally, the lack of reimbursement in some healthcare systems limits patient access. The uncertainties in labeling standards and the distinction between medical foods and dietary supplements also create a barrier.

Major Medical Foods Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Abbott

Nestlé Health Science

Danone (Nutricia)

Fresenius Kabi

Baxter International

B. Braun Melsungen

Mead Johnson/Reckitt

Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Arla Foods

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Alfasigma

Amerifit Brands

Stryker Corporation

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Royal DSM

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group

Vitaflo International

Sterling Nutraceuticals Cambrooke Therapeutics

Segmentation Analysis:

By Route of Administration

Oral held the largest market share of 58.42% in 2025 as it is convenient, improved patient compliance and are applicable for various chronic diseases including diabetes and cancer. Enteral is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.24% during 2026–2033 owing to growing adoption of tube-fed nutrition in critical care and geriatric patients.

By Product Type

Liquids accounted for the highest market share of 46.78% in 2025 as they are easily absorbable, digestible and can be used for oral and enteral feeds. Powders are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period due to long shelf life and an opportunity to be customized to a specific recipe that fits homecare and outpatient nutrition.

By Application

Diabetes dominated with a 33.69% share in 2025 due to its function in muscle recovery, immune system support and clinical treatment. Neurological Disorders are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.43% through 2026–2033 driven by upsurge in innovations for Brain-health formulations and nutrition awareness toward cognitive.

By Ingredient

Proteins held the largest share of 39.72% in 2025 due to its function in muscle recovery, immune system support and clinical treatment. Omega-3 is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.32% during 2026–2033 driven by robust science for cardiovascular and neuro benefits.

By End-Use

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of 48.15% in 2025 due to being the main site for clinical nutrition therapy and dietary supervision. Homecare is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.09% during 2026–2033 favored by patients for reasons of convenience and economy.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Medical Foods Market, accounting for a 37.46% market share in 2025. Leadership of the region is attributed to organized healthcare set-ups, high incidence of chronic and metabolic diseases, and high adoption by clinics for disease-based nutrition.

The Asia-Pacific Medical Foods Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.41% during 2026–2033. Growth is mainly driven by growing awareness of clinical nutrition for improving patient care, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and rising geriatric population in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Developments:



In April 2025, Abbott launched“Glucerna Select,” a new medical nutrition formula for diabetes management. It features a low-glycemic carbohydrate blend, quality protein, and key micronutrients to support stable blood sugar and metabolic health, reinforcing Abbott's leadership in diabetic nutrition innovation. In February 2025, the company launched a comprehensive GLP-1 Nutrition Support Platform in the U.S. addressing nutrition needs of individuals on GLP-1 therapies (weight-loss/diabetes drugs), covering muscle preservation, gut health, hydration and micronutrient support.

