Man Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack At TVK Event In Salem

MENAFN - IANS) Salem (Tamil Nadu), Feb 13 (IANS) A man collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack during a Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) political event in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday, casting a shadow over party leader Vijay's first major public appearance in nearly two months.

The deceased, identified as Siraj, 37, a migrant worker from North India, reportedly had a history of cardiac illness and had undergone heart surgery about a year ago.

According to police, he fainted while standing inside the crowded venue at KVP Garden near Sheelanayakkanpatti. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Salem police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances, though initial reports suggest natural causes.

The incident occurred as actor-turned-politician Vijay addressed party administrators and cadres, marking his return to the public sphere 55 days after the Erode meeting.

Despite the tragic development, the gathering continued with heightened security and medical precautions.

In his speech, Vijay said he had not come to seek votes but to seek justice for the people of Tamil Nadu. He accused the ruling DMK of trying to restrict his party's growth by denying venues for meetings while allowing other political outfits to operate freely.

"In English, they call it SOP - Standard Operating Procedure. But here, Stalin himself has become the operating procedure," Vijay said, drawing applause from supporters.

He urged voters not to be influenced by money politics.

"If they offer you money, take it - it's your money. But when you vote, press the whistle symbol," he said, referring to his TVK's election symbol.

Responding to critics who questioned his administrative experience, Vijay countered that traditional politicians had "experience only in looting public money".

He challenged established parties to form a movement from scratch and secure even one per cent of the vote. "In just two years, we have grown into a major force with nearly 30 per cent support," he claimed.

Recalling leaders such as C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, Vijay said every major political force once began without experience.

"Honesty and love for people are enough," he added.

He also asserted that voters now wanted a“100 per cent clean government” and said the coming election would be a fight against anti-people governance rather than between personalities.