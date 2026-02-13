Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Analysis Report 2026: $1,070 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transit and Ground Passenger Transport Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The transit and ground passenger transport market is on a growth trajectory, advancing from $704.31 billion in 2025 to a projected $763.43 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth is credited to urban population densification, expanded city public transport networks, fuel cost pressures, increased government mass transit investments, and rising demand for daily commuter mobility.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.07 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. This forecasted expansion is driven by investments in smart city transit infrastructure, demand for low-emission public transport, multimodal mobility services, data-driven route optimization, and enhanced focus on inclusive transport systems. Key trends highlight the adoption of electric transit fleets, integrated urban mobility platforms, expanded high-capacity rapid transit systems, and real-time transit analytics.

The burgeoning ride-sharing sector is set to fuel this market. As platforms connecting passengers with drivers in private vehicles flourish, they offer essential first- and last-mile connectivity. Uber Technologies Inc. exemplifies this growth, reporting around 2.6 billion trips in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 24% annual increase, averaging 28 million trips daily.

Industry leaders are prioritizing digital connectivity solutions, like high-speed digital bus platforms, to enhance passenger experiences and operational efficiencies. Viasat's launch in May 2025 of its Digital Bus platform underscores this trend, offering continual onboard internet access and optimized fleet operations via satellite and cellular technology integration.

Exemplifying industry innovation, in June 2023, National Express Group PLC partnered with Liftango to debut Trio, a transformative passenger transport technology. This project combines National Express's expertise and Liftango's demand-responsive tech platform, aiming to overcome transportation inequalities while prioritizing sustainability.

The market features a wide array of companies such as Uber, Didi Chuxing, Keolis, FirstGroup, National Express Group, and many others, all contributing to the sector's diverse landscape. Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the market as of 2025, followed by Western Europe. Regions included in this analysis range from Asia-Pacific to North America and countries such as China, India, USA, and Germany.

Overall, the transit and ground passenger transport market's valuation includes revenues from reducing travel congestion, enhancing land value, cutting costs, and lessening vehicle carbon emissions, offering a significant economic impact on the global stage.

Key Attributes:

