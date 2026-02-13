Peaking Power Plant Industry Report 2026: $162.97 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peaking Power Plant Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global peaking power plant market has been experiencing robust growth in recent years. From 2025 to 2026, the market size is anticipated to rise from $120.17 billion to $127.79 billion, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The market's historic growth can be attributed to increasing peak electricity demand, urban power consumption expansion, reliance on gas-based generation, the development of flexible power generation assets, and heightened grid reliability requirements. Looking forward, the market is set to reach $162.97 billion by 2030, maintaining a 6.3% CAGR. This forecasted growth is driven by escalating renewable energy use, the necessity for rapid grid balancing solutions, expansion of distributed energy resources, integration of energy storage technologies, and substantial investments in smart grid infrastructure.

Key trends expected to shape the market include the deployment of fast-response gas turbine plants, battery storage integration with peaker plants, flexible generation for renewable balancing, and the growth of hybrid peaking power configurations. The increased electricity demand is a significant factor propelling the peaking power plant market, spurred by diverse factors such as rising consumption, infrastructure enhancements, fluctuating fuel prices, and stringent environmental regulations. Peaking power plants are integral for grid reliability, with their capability to quickly adjust output ensuring supply-demand equilibrium. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand is predicted to climb by approximately 4% in 2024, a rise from 2.5% in 2023, thereby driving market expansion.

Companies like ReNew Surya Ojas Private Limited are at the forefront of innovation, developing hybrid renewable power plants complete with advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) to meet peak power demands reliably. Their recent project in Karnataka exemplifies this, blending solar and wind energy with BESS technology to deliver up to 300 MW to the grid, demonstrating a sustainable approach to energy generation and storage. Similarly, Adani Power's acquisition of the 600 MW Butibori power plant for $0.36 billion aligns with its strategy to reinforce its market position, especially in peak demand scenarios, showcasing the dynamic nature of the market through strategic expansions and investments.

The peaking power plant market features key players such as Enel S.p.A, NRG Energy Inc., The Southern Company, Duke Energy Corporation, PG&E Corporation, among others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads as the largest region in the market by 2025, while North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth. The regions studied include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Nations covered within these regions consist of Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and the USA, to name a few.

The market encapsulates revenues from hydroelectric plants, battery storage systems, flywheel energy storage, and steam turbine plants, covering both goods and services within specified geographies. Revenue figures presented reflect consumption values generated, exclusive of resales along the supply chain. As the market evolves with technological and infrastructural advancements, its role in global energy dynamics will continue to expand, adhering to the increasing demands for reliable and sustainable power solutions.

