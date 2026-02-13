Cycling Tourism Market Analysis Report 2026: $190+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$136.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$190.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Increasing Adoption of E-Bike Tourism Rising Demand for Self-Guided Cycling Tours Expansion of Cycling-Friendly Infrastructure Growing Integration of Digital Route Planning Tools Higher Focus on Eco-Friendly Travel Experiences
Companies Featured
- Backroads Trek Travel Intrepid Travel G Adventures Explore Worldwide Exodus Travels VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations Saddle Skedaddle Cycle Europe Ciclismo Classico Bicycle Adventures Peak Tours BikeHike Adventures Biking Tours Portugal Pure Adventures Arbutus Routes Great Explorations Macs Adventure Austin Adventures DuVine Cycling And Adventure Co.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Cycling Tourism Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment