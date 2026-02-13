Online Salvage Auctions Analysis Report 2026: $25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Salvage Auctions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The online salvage auctions market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $10.71 billion in 2025 to $12.78 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This expansion was driven by factors such as increased insurance total loss volumes, rising vehicle ownership rates, greater internet accessibility, and the growing use of online bidding platforms, all contributing to cost optimization for insurers.

Looking forward, the market is projected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $25.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19%. Key drivers for this forecasted growth include a rise in electric vehicle salvage volumes, an increased demand for recycled auto parts, globalization of the used vehicle trade, advancements in digital auction infrastructures, and enhanced regulatory focus on asset traceability. Emerging trends feature AI-driven asset valuation, cross-border trade expansion, and the standardization of vehicle condition reporting, resulting in faster digital inventory turnover.

The increase in accidents globally is anticipated to further propel market growth. With more vehicles on the road, the frequency of crashes is rising, consequently increasing the supply of total-loss vehicles entering salvage auctions, thus boosting bidder activity. For example, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported a 19% rise in crashes resulting in death or injury in 2023 compared to the previous year. This trend underscores the correlation between road accidents and auction market expansion.

Companies in this sector are focusing on innovations such as embedded digital payments to accelerate total-loss cycle times. These advancements, like One Inc.'s integration with Copart's systems, streamline lienholder payoffs and title transfers, efficiently preparing vehicles for auction. This technology not only speeds up vehicles reaching auction but enhances transparency throughout the process.

In 2023, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated acquired IAA Inc. to bolster its digital capabilities and diversify services, enhancing its position as a leader in global auctions. Major players in the market include MSTC Limited, Copart Inc., and Adesa Auctions LLC, among others.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Western Europe, with a focus on countries including the USA, UK, China, and Germany.

The market generates revenue primarily through services such as auction listings, digital bidding, and asset inspection. This market valuation represents revenue from the sale of goods and services within specified regions, without including revenues from resales further along the supply chain.

Report Scope



Market Characteristics: Examines key offerings, brand differentiation, and trends in product development.

Supply Chain Analysis: Provides an overview of the value chain and competition analysis at each level.

Updated Trends and Strategies: Analyzes market evolution and highlights technological advancements and sustainability initiatives.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overviews key regulations, associations, and investment flows influencing market growth.

Market Size: Provides insights into historical and forecasted market growth, impacting factors, and TAM analysis.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluates the market using a quantitative scoring framework.

Market Segmentation: Breaks the market into sub-sectors for detailed analysis.

Regional and Country Breakdowns: Analyzes each geography's market size, comparing historical and forecast growth. Competitive Landscape: Offers insights into competitive nature, market shares, key financial deals, and company rankings.

Market Segments:



By Component: Used Vehicles, Services

By Auction Type: Live Online Auctions, Timed Auctions, Buy-Now Listings

By Deployment Models: Standalone, Clustered, Hybrid

By Application: Automotive Salvage Sales, Industrial Equipment Auctions, Dealer Procurement, Vehicle Recycling, Auction-Based Pricing Optimization By Industry Verticals: Healthcare, Finance and Banking, Retail, Telecommunications

Key Company Profiles: MSTC Limited, Copart Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Adesa Auctions LLC, and more.

Key Attributes:

