Shale Gas Research Report 2026: $172.64 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$111.83 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$172.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Shale Gas Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Shale Gas Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Shale Gas Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Shale Gas Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.5 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Advanced Hydraulic Fracturing Techniques
4.2.2 Improved Horizontal Drilling Efficiency
4.2.3 Water Management Optimization
4.2.4 Digital Monitoring of Gas Wells
4.2.5 Cost Reduction in Exploration Activities
5. Shale Gas Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Power Generation Utilities
5.2 Industrial Energy Consumers
5.3 Residential Energy Providers
5.4 Commercial Energy Suppliers
5.5 Transportation Fuel Providers
6. Shale Gas Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Shale Gas Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Shale Gas PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Shale Gas Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Shale Gas Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Shale Gas Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Shale Gas Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Shale Gas Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Shale Gas Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Exploration and Drilling, Fracturing Fluid
9.2. Global Shale Gas Market, Segmentation by Production Stage, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Upstream, Midstream, Downstream
9.3. Global Shale Gas Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Power Generation, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Transportation
9.4. Global Shale Gas Market, Sub-Segmentation of Exploration and Drilling, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Horizontal Drilling, Vertical Drilling, Drilling Techniques
9.5. Global Shale Gas Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fracturing Fluid, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Water-Based Fracturing Fluids, Oil-Based Fracturing Fluids, Gel-Based Fracturing Fluids, Additives
10. Shale Gas Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Shale Gas Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Shale Gas Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- Royal Shell PLC Exxon Mobil Corporation PetroChina Company Limited ConocoPhillips Company Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Antero Resources Corporation Baker Hughes Incorporation Equinor ASA Repsol S. A. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC) Range Resources Corporation Chevron Corporation Pioneer Natural Resources Company Reliance Industries Limited SM Energy Southwestern Energy Chesapeake Energy Corporation Marathon Oil Corporation Continental Resources Inc. Noble Energy Inc. Encana Corporation Apache Corporation Gulfport Energy Corporation Rice Energy Inc. Whiting Petroleum Corporation Matador Resources Company Qep Resources Inc. Devon energy Corporation EOG Resources Inc.
