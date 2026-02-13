Shale Gas Research Report 2026: $172.64 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shale Gas Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The shale gas market is on a trajectory of significant expansion, with its market size projected to rise from $100 billion in 2025 to $111.83 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Anticipated factors contributing to this growth include increasing energy demand, conventional gas reserve depletion, advancements in drilling technology, conducive energy policies, and the surge in industrial electricity consumption.

Forecasts suggest even more robust growth ahead, with the shale gas market expected to reach $172.64 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 11.5%. This escalation is linked to the rise in demand for energy transition fuels, expansion of gas-powered electricity, enhanced extraction efficiency, development of gas transport infrastructure, and the need for cleaner fossil fuels. Key trends include advancements in hydraulic fracturing, more efficient horizontal drilling techniques, water management optimization, digital well monitoring, and cost reductions in exploration efforts.

Global energy transition efforts underpin the burgeoning shale gas sector. Shale gas, with its comparatively lower carbon footprint than other fossil fuels, serves as a crucial transitional fuel, reinforcing energy security through its availability as a domestic or regional resource. Utilizing these reserves can mitigate reliance on imported fossil fuels susceptible to geopolitical strife and supply chain disruptions. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported a 13% rise in global renewable energy capacity in 2023, reaching nearly 340 GW, illustrating the energy transition's role in bolstering shale gas market growth.

Shale gas market players are concentrating on innovation, particularly in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, to meet the demand for economical and high-yield gas extraction from unconventional reserves. This combination enhances recovery from extensive shale deposits. BKV Corporation exemplifies this trend; following its 2024 IPO, it leverages assets in the Barnett and Marcellus formations with advanced drilling technologies and real-time monitoring, optimizing production while minimizing environmental impact.

In a strategic maneuver, Exxon Mobil's acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in October 2023 marked a significant shift in industry dynamics, positioning Exxon ahead of Chevron in the lucrative Permian Basin. Pioneer, a leading oil and gas entity, enhances Exxon's competitive stature significantly.

The shale gas market features major players such as Royal Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, and others, with Asia-Pacific leading as the dominant region in 2025, followed by North America. Regions analyzed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, covering key markets like China, the USA, India, Brazil, and more.

The market encompasses sales of shale gas extracted via hydraulic fracturing and vertical drilling, with 'factory gate' values reflecting goods sold by manufacturers. Market revenues encompass goods and services sold within specified geographies, inclusive of related services offered by creators.

