James M Brasfield Explores The Impact Of The Affordable Care Act In New Book







The Affordable Care Act: At the Nexus of Politics and Policy offers an analysis of the ACA's formation, implementation, and future.

James M. Brasfield, Professor Emeritus at Webster University, has published a thorough examination of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in his new book, The Affordable Care Act: At the Nexus of Politics and Policy. The book provides a comprehensive look at the ACA, exploring its political dynamics, successes, and challenges, as well as its future implications for healthcare reform.

Since its passage, the ACA has been a focal point for ongoing discussions and debates. In The Affordable Care Act: At the Nexus of Politics and Policy, Brasfield covers the law's origins, the political environment surrounding its passage, its implementation, and its ongoing influence on healthcare in the United States. The book also explores the broader picture of healthcare reform and offers insights into where the ACA may head moving forward.

Praise for the Book:

Scholars have noted Brasfield's objective approach and insightful analysis:

"A valuable resource... Brasfield effectively combines data and analysis to present a comprehensive view of the ACA's development and its impact." - Philip Rocco, Political Science Quarterly

"An insightful account... Brasfield brings together a wealth of information on the ACA's formation, implementation, and the outcomes over the years." - Laura Olson, Lehigh University

Book Overview:

The Affordable Care Act: At the Nexus of Politics and Policy covers key themes such as:



The historical context and evolution of the ACA.

The challenges faced during its implementation and the political dynamics at play.

An evaluation of the law's impact and its reception by the public. The ongoing issues in healthcare and the future outlook of the ACA.







About the Author:

James M. Brasfield is a Professor Emeritus of Management at Webster University. He earned his Ph.D. in Political Science from Case Western Reserve University and has taught for nearly forty years. Brasfield is a respected figure in the field of health policy, having authored multiple works, including Health Policy: The Decade Ahead (2011). He has contributed to public policy through leadership roles and as an elected official.

Primary Message:

Brasfield's book emphasizes the importance of the ACA as a major step in U.S. healthcare reform and offers insights into its political and practical impact on the system.

Availability:

The Affordable Care Act: At the Nexus of Politics and Policy is available through major retailers and online platforms.