Kuwait Embassy In India Celebrates Nat'l Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Embassy in India held celebrations on Thursday evening to mark Kuwait's 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day.
The ceremony was attended by Indian Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, heads of Arab and foreign missions accredited in New Delhi, apart from an elite team representing all segments of Indian society.
In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait Ambassador to India Mishal Al-Shemali extended his heartfelt greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait.
Ambassador Al-Shemali affirmed that Kuwaiti-Indian relations have become stronger thanks to the directives of the political leadership of both countries, rising to the level of a strategic partnership encompassing all areas of cooperation.
He added that working groups are currently holding meetings to prepare a number of agreements, memoranda of understanding, and visits by senior officials in the coming period.
The Ambassador said the Kuwait Embassy has received congratulatory messages on this occasion from Indian government officials, members of the diplomatic corps in New Delhi, and representatives of Indian civil society.
Indian Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of tourism.
He also extended congratulations to the leaders and people of Kuwait on the National Day and Liberation Day celebrations. (end)
